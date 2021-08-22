O'Neill will bat third for Cardinals, splitting Goldschmidt and Arenado for first time

"We'll match him up like we do all the time," Shildt said. "Sometimes you can do it based on a rested bullpen, sometimes you pitch guys a little more out of necessity. He can do a lot of different things. He's probably a guy if something happened earlier in the game he could come in and provide length and maybe later in the game in an extra-inning scenario and sometime in between based on need.

"I wouldn't expect anything more than three because he's not quite built back up to that point because he missed a lot of time, so he's probably comfortable throwing 45 pitches or so."

Kim pitched two innings in a rehab appearance in Memphis on Thursday. He allowed two home runs in the first inning, threw 34 pitches in all and did not feel any fatigue or soreness.

Notes

Goldschmidt's 10-game hitting streak is tied for the second longest in the National League.

Adam Wainwright has won six consecutive starts vs. the Pirates. No Cardinal has ever won seven straight starts against the Pirates. Wainwright once won nine consecutive starts against Colorado from 2009 to 2021.

Yadier Molina drove in his 50th run on Saturday, the 12th time he's had at least 50 RBIs. Only Stan Musial (20) and Enos Slaughter (13) have had more.

The Pirates have yet to sweep a series this season. They are 0-8 this season when going into the last game of a series looking for a sweep.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.