O'Neill will bat third for Cardinals, splitting Goldschmidt and Arenado for first time

For the first time this season, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is separating Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in the batting order, putting Tyler O'Neill in between them for the game Sunday with Pittsburgh.
"We talked to the group and they're fine with it," Shildt said Sunday morning. "O'Neill's been really good and we just want to take a look at it, see what it feels like.
"Nolan's productive anywhere. He's hit fourth this year, he's hit third. Historically he's always been a little more productive in the fourth spot. He's an RBI guy. He wants people on in front of him, so we're creating more opportunity for that to happen and see what it looks like."
O'Neill has multiple hits in three of his past four games. On Saturday, he became the first Cardinal with 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases since Marcell Ozuna (29 and 12) in 2019.
The new look Cardinals lineup for today:
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Tyler O'Neill lf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Lars Nootbaar rf
7. Edmundo Sosa ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Adam Wainwright p
Pirates
1. Yoshi Tsustsugo lf
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3b
3. Bryan Reynolds cf
4. Colin Moran 1b
5. Gregory Polanco rf
6. Kevin Newman ss
7. Michael Perez c
8. Hoy Park 2b
9. Steven Brault p
Kim to the bullpen
Kwang Hyun Kim, who has been a starter for all but one game in his two seasons with the Cardinals, will finish out the season in the bullpen. Junior Fernandez will be sent down.
Kim has been on the injured list since Aug. 8 with left elbow inflammation.
"We've been fortunate to be able to stabilize our rotation and he was a part of the consistent rotation for a while," Shildt said. "He just had some setbacks and we couldn't get him out on rehab a little bit more and be able to build him back up, but that would take a little bit of time. But he is able to go clearly and accept the role to go to the bullpen."
Shildt said how long Kim goes would be based on need.
"We'll match him up like we do all the time," Shildt said. "Sometimes you can do it based on a rested bullpen, sometimes you pitch guys a little more out of necessity. He can do a lot of different things. He's probably a guy if something happened earlier in the game he could come in and provide length and maybe later in the game in an extra-inning scenario and sometime in between based on need.
"I wouldn't expect anything more than three because he's not quite built back up to that point because he missed a lot of time, so he's probably comfortable throwing 45 pitches or so."
Kim pitched two innings in a rehab appearance in Memphis on Thursday. He allowed two home runs in the first inning, threw 34 pitches in all and did not feel any fatigue or soreness.
Notes
Goldschmidt's 10-game hitting streak is tied for the second longest in the National League.
Adam Wainwright has won six consecutive starts vs. the Pirates. No Cardinal has ever won seven straight starts against the Pirates. Wainwright once won nine consecutive starts against Colorado from 2009 to 2021.
Yadier Molina drove in his 50th run on Saturday, the 12th time he's had at least 50 RBIs. Only Stan Musial (20) and Enos Slaughter (13) have had more.
The Pirates have yet to sweep a series this season. They are 0-8 this season when going into the last game of a series looking for a sweep.