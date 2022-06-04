Oviedo gets first crack at another chance for that first win; Flaherty to start Sunday in Springfield

CHICAGO — As both teams pluck pitchers from the minors to start Saturday's doubleheader, inexperience abounds.

The four starters the two teams will use in the day-night shifts at Wrigley Field have 19 combined starts in the majors.

Johan Oviedo has 18 of them.

The Cardinals right-hander was pressed into use as a starter during the Cardinals scramble out of the division race a year ago. Oviedo had impressed during spring training, had come through during the Cardinals duress in 2020, and they called on him again to develop on the job, to turn promise into production in the heat of a major-league summer. It did not go as well as the team or the right-hander hoped.

Walks caught up with him. Inconsistencies caught up. The Cardinals' need for innings meant at times he had to wear games without his best stuff.

And while he has 18 starts in the majors, they all ended the same.

He's yet to get that first win the majors.

Oviedo draws the Game 1 start of the doubleheader at Wrigley. Asked how he decided who started what game, manager Oliver Marmol said, "I wanted to see Oviedo pitch first." That sets up Game 2, during which the Cardinals will wear their victory blues, to be the starting debuts for both pitchers. Andre Pallante gets the call for the Cardinals, and the Cubs' prospect Caleb Kilian will make his first big-league appearance. Kilian was the centerpiece of the return from the Giants in the Kris Bryant trade.

The Cardinals will stash some relievers for the second game because the expectation is for Pallante to go three or so innings and leave six to cover.

Additionally ... Jack Flaherty (shoulder) will start Sunday for Class AA Springfield as he begins his rehab assignment. He will aim for around 45 pitches, and the Cardinals will determine Monday where he goes next and whether he stretches his pitch from there. The outing Sunday would be the equivalent of a second start of spring training.

This seems like a good place to put the lineups.

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Nolan Gorman, 2B -- first time in the field since back ache.

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH -- has active 25-game hitting streak.

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B -- is good at baseball.

5. Brendan Donovan, 1B

6. Juan Yepez, LF

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Corey Dickerson, RF

P: Johan Oviedo, RHP -- first MLB appearance of season.

CUBS

1. Christopher Morel, CF

2. Willson Contreras, C

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Frank Schwindel, 1B

5. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

6. Nico Hoerner, SS

7. Rafael Ortega, RF

8. Clint Frazier, DH

9. Nick Madrigal, 2B

P: Matt Swarmer, RHP

Check back through the afternoon for updates from Wrigley and immediate coverage of Game 1. This blog will be the place to find the lineups for Game 2 as well.

