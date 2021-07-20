Oviedo makes 17th big-league start for Cardinals, still seeks first win

After his outing in Louisville, Mikolas next would pitch at Memphis when the Redbirds return there next week and then probably go to Class AA Springfield for his last start or so.

Righthander Jack Flaherty, 8-1 before he suffered a torn oblique muscle, may not need as much time on a minor league rehab because he pitched two months this year instead of four innings in the majors for Mikolas although the latter was on a rehab stint for a shoulder problem earlier this season.

“I’m going to try to have home runs in Double-A and Triple-A this year. Maybe two in Triple-A,” said Mikolas, who already has homered for Memphis this season.

The pencil-marked plan calls for Mikolas and Flaherty to be ready somewhere around Aug. 22-23 although it is possible one or both could be live for the start of a three-game series here with Milwaukee on Aug. 17. The Cardinals have 13 games remaining with the Brewers, who lead the National League Central Division. Ten of those will be in September when both Cardinals righthanders almost certainly would be ready.

Arenado is back after break