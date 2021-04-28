Oviedo, who made five starts for Cardinals in 2020, makes first of 2021

Another big man (6-4, 230) who already has proven his worth to the Cardinals this season is former (and future?) starter Alex Reyes, who nailed down his sixth save in six tries Tuesday and didn’t walk anybody in the process, striking out two in the ninth. Reyes had walked 10 in his first 9 1/3 innings although he has not allowed a run this season in 11 games.

Reyes has become only the second Cardinals closer (Ryan Franklin in 2009 was the first) and the 17th in history to have six or more saves, an 0.00 ERA and pitch at least 10 1/3 innings in April. The only difference is that Franklin had seven saves in seven tries in 2009.

Shildt noted that Reyes’ physical attributes were obvious but that his mental strength also was significant. “You know Alex has pitched in some big moments in this organization, maybe more than people realize, based on how much he’s missed—multiple years—prior to that," Shildt said. "I was in Triple-A when we sent him up here (2016) and he pitched out of the bullpen very effectively.

“He pitched very well for us last year in similar roles, including (the closer) role,” said Shildt.