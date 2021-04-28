Oviedo, who made five starts for Cardinals in 2020, makes first of 2021

Wednesday night’s start against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium is not the first in the majors for Cardinals righthanded rookie Johan Oviedo. It is the first this year but the 6-foot-5. 255-pound righthander had five starts in 2020 when the Cardinals’ staff took on some injuries and Oviedo, then 22, was impressive though 0-3 with a 5.47 earned run average.
Opponents hit just .253 against Oviedo, who started three nightcaps of doubleheaders.
This season, Oviedo’s ERA is 0.00 as a result of a 4 2/3 scoreless inning stint against Milwaukee on April 11 before he was sent back to the alternate training site. But he is here for at least two starts in the next seven days and manager Mike Shildt is eager to turn him loose.
“He’s a strong competitor and a strong, physical kid, obviously,” Shildt said. Oviedo has a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s, a slider and a good changeup. “If he’s doing those things in the strike zone tonight, I’ll feel good about our evening," Shildt said.
“He embraces the moment. He wants the moment. He came into the clubhouse with what I assume is a big smile behind his mask.”
Outfielder Scott Hurst, who was nothing for five off the bench, was returned to the alternate training site in Sauget, Illinois.
Reyes matches Franklin
Another big man (6-4, 230) who already has proven his worth to the Cardinals this season is former (and future?) starter Alex Reyes, who nailed down his sixth save in six tries Tuesday and didn’t walk anybody in the process, striking out two in the ninth. Reyes had walked 10 in his first 9 1/3 innings although he has not allowed a run this season in 11 games.
Reyes has become only the second Cardinals closer (Ryan Franklin in 2009 was the first) and the 17th in history to have six or more saves, an 0.00 ERA and pitch at least 10 1/3 innings in April. The only difference is that Franklin had seven saves in seven tries in 2009.
Shildt noted that Reyes’ physical attributes were obvious but that his mental strength also was significant. “You know Alex has pitched in some big moments in this organization, maybe more than people realize, based on how much he’s missed—multiple years—prior to that," Shildt said. "I was in Triple-A when we sent him up here (2016) and he pitched out of the bullpen very effectively.
“He pitched very well for us last year in similar roles, including (the closer) role,” said Shildt.
“Alex is a guy that early on you saw was a guy that absolutely wants the moment. We’ve got a lot of those guys on this team, which is great because those moments appear in all different parts of the game, including the latter part of the game.
“He’s got the desire to do it. He’s got the mentality to do it. And (Tuesday) night he did a really good job of going pitch by pitch and executing his pitches to bring it home.”
Shildt said he admired Reyes’ trait of “wanting the moment,” but there are times the manager has to tell him he can’t have that moment.
“For example, the other day I told him he was down because he had gone some longer innings and gotten up another day and said that this would be a good day to be down today. He was like, ‘Uhhhhh.. . I don’t want be down.'”
Shildt said he responded, “I understand you don’t want to be down. I don’t want you to be down either. But it just makes some sense with the workload over the course of the season. Then, he kind of lobbied a little bit later (saying), ‘I feel good. I can go. I can finish it out.’’’
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Tyler O’Neill lf
7. Justin Willliams rf
8. Andrew Knizner c