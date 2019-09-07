PITTSBURGH • The Cardinals failed to deliver a runner from second base in both the first and second innings Saturday night as Marcell Ozuna, two for his last 35, lined to left to end the first and Harrison Bader struck out to finish the second.
But Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright took a hands-on approach in the third when he doubled to open the inning. And Ozuna didn’t miss when he got another chance as he lined his 26th homer, a three-run shot to right center, to cap a four-run inning against Pittsburgh lefthander Steve Brault.
Wainwright scored on Dexter Fowler’s single to center and then Kolten Wong bunted past Brault and beat the throw from first baseman Josh Bell to second baseman Adam Frazier.
Paul Goldschmidt popped up but Brault, who already had hit a batter, walked a batter and thrown two wild pitches, committed a balk to move the runners to second and third.
With a base open, the Pirates chose not to walk Ozuna intentionally even though Paul DeJong is a .218 hitter with men in scoring position. It cost them three runs.
Pittsburgh recaptured one of those runs in the home third when Starling Marte, who had tripled and been left on in the first, singled with two out to score Kevin Newman, who had singled and stolen second base.
Wainwright held the Pirates to just one run over five innings, despite allowing six hits.
Right fielder Fowler threw out Bryan Reynolds at second base in the first inning as Reynolds tried to make a double out of a single. The original call was safe but the Cardinals challenged successfully.
Wong dashed behind the mound to claim Elias Diaz’s roller and throw out the Pirates’ catcher for the third out of the fourth. And shortstop DeJong started a nifty double play, with the help of Wong, in the fifth.
WAINO CAN BE SCORED ON AT PNC
Adam Wainwright has a 7-4 record at PNC Park as a Cardinals pitcher but it hasn't been easy, as his whopping 5.77 earned run average here would attest.
Wainwright is 2-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, including a 14-8 win at PNC on July 24 as he makes his fifth and final start against the Pirates this season Saturday night.
The Cardinals' regular lineup will be behind him, meaning Tommy Edman, who had two homers on Friday, at third base, and Harrison Bader in center field with Dexter Fowler in right.
Marcell Ozuna, mired in a two-for-34 funk, is in left.
CARDINALS' LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Tommy Edman 3b
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Adam Wainwright p
PITTSBURGH LINEUP
1. Kevin Newman ss
2. Bryan Reynolds lf
3. Starling Marte cf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Colin Moran 3b
6. Jose Osuna rf
7. Adam Frazier 2b
8. Elias Diaz c
9. Steven Brault p