Packy Naughton called up, Jake Woodford sent down for Cardinals

Packy Naughton is up and Jake Woodford isn’t.

As expected, left-hander Naughton has been called up from Class AAA Memphis to make Monday’s start for the Cardinals against San Diego. As expected, right-hander Woodford, who finished last season in the Cardinals’ rotation, was dispatched to Memphis to make room for Naughton, armed with the organization’s stipulation that he make his slider a big-league pitch.

Manager Oliver Marmol said he didn’t have a problem with Woodford’s four-seam fastball or two-seam fastball but he didn’t think Woodford’s slider was as good as it was in 2021 when he made five starts for the Cardinals down the stretch.

“(The slider) needs to improve,” Marmol said.

Woodford declined comment after he was told he was being sent back and Marmol said Woodford had a right to be disappointed and pointed out that Woodford had pitched better than some of the pitchers who still are here.

“He absolutely should be disappointed,” said Marmol. “He’s performed well. Every time we’ve given him a shot, he’s done what we called him to do. It was a tough decision.”

Woodford still would seem a candidate to be called up as a 27th man to work in a day-night doubleheader in Chicago Saturday but it seems more likely that he will start for Memphis later this week and remain there for a while.

Center fielder Harrison Bader is back in the Cardinals’ lineup Monday after missing Sunday’s game when he was ill. Marmol, not a doctor, said “congestion” was the best working description for what had ailed Bader. The National League’s leading base stealer declined comment.

Albert Pujols was installed as the designated hitter against San Diego right-hander Nick Martinez, against whom he was only one for 18 in his career. Marmol said that Martinez was a different pitcher than Pujols had faced “13 years ago.”

Martinez has had much more success against left-handed batters this year than right-handers.

Nolan Arenado was back at third base after a day off Sunday in the midst of a nothing-for-14 slide.

Before the game, injured outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson both were performing running drills. There is nothing wrong with O’Neill’s legs and he is due to go out on a rehab option in a couple of days as he rehabs a right shoulder impingement.

As for Carlson, the switch hitter has begun his rehab from a left hamstring strain. He is a little farther away.

Lefthander Steven Matz, who like O’Neill has a shoulder impingement and has received a cortisone shot, played catch for the second time since going on the injured list. He said he felt good but hadn’t heard of the club’s next plan for him.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Nolan Gorman 2b

3 Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Juan Yepez lf

6. Albert Pujols dh

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Brendan Donovan rf

9. Harrison Bader cf

LH Packy Naughton p

San Diego lineup

1. Jurickson Profar lf

2. Manny Machado 3b

3. Eric Hosmer lb

4. Luke Voit dh

5. Jake Cronenworth 2b

6. Ha-Seong Kim ss

7. Austin Nola c

8. Trent Grisham cf

9. Jose Azocar ss

RH Nick Martinez p

