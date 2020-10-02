Padres eliminate Cardinals 4-0 in wild-card decisive game

He allowed just one run and struck out eight through six innings, but that journey took him to 110 pitches and he didn't come out for the seventh. Flaherty also left trailing 1-0.

With their rotation in a shambles because of injuries to their top two starters, the Padres employed eight pitchers through eight run-less innings.

Flaherty, scoreless through four, surrendered the first run of the game in the fifth on a one-out double by Fernando Tatis past diving third baseman Tommy Edman and Eric Hosmer's two-out double to left center out of the reach of Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals had a chance to tie or go ahead in the sixth but Dexter Fowler flied to deep right center after Yadier Molina had doubled for his 101st postseason hit in 101 postseason games and Matt Carpenter had walked.

Both teams miss early chances

Craig Stammen, Tim Hill, Pierce Johnson, Adrian Morejon, Austin Adams, Luis Patino, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz -five righthanders and three lefthanders--pitched the first eight for the Padres, with Johnson striking out Carlson on a low breaking ball with the bases loaded to end the third. Flaherty had frozen San Diego's Trent Grisham on strike three with the bases loaded to end the Padres' second.