Padres eliminate Cardinals 4-0 in wild-card decisive game

When the new-look baseball playoffs started and 16 teams were allowed to participate, seven of them were from the respective Central Divisions, usually lightly regarded groupings. After the wild-card round, all seven are out.
Last standing were the Cardinals, who finished second in the National League Central. But they ran out of gas offensively, wasting a stout starting effort by Jack Flaherty in San Diego. After Flaherty left, the Padres scored two runs in the seventh, thanks to some surprisingly sloppy defense, and added another in the eighth on Jake Cronenworth’s homer to pull off an improbable 4-0 victory in the third and decisive game of this wild-card series.
Improbable and record-setting. The Padres used nine pitchers in the nine-inning shutout win, something never done before in baseball history--postseason or otherwise--and will go on to Arlington, Texas to play fellow NL Western Division club Los Angeles in the division series round next week.
Flaherty allowed just one run and fanned eight in six innings before Alex Reyes gave up three runs, two of them tainted, over the final two frames.
Defense lets Cardinals down
Among all their potential attributes, the Cardinals felt they always could count on their defense. That was true until the seventh inning Friday night when two throwing miscues led to two San Diego runs as the Padres stretched their lead to 3-0 in the third and decisive game in the National League wild-card series at Petco Park
Trailing 1-0 entering the inning as eight different pitchers held the Cardinals scoreless, the Cardinals had poor throws by both Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong and by third baseman Tommy Edman.
The Padres had only one hit in the inning, a leadoff single by Jake Cronenworth off Alex Reyes. Trent Grisham bounced to the left of Wong, who made a slick pick but then fired wide of shortstop Paul DeJong at second. DeJong could only get a glove on the ball, which went into the outfield and Cronenworth wound up at third.
After a meeting at the mound involving manager Mike Shildt, it was decided to walk intentionally dangerous Fernando Tatis Jr., to face equally dangerous Manny Machado. Reyes got Machado to hit a grounder to third where Edman made a leaping grab but did not come down on the bag. Edman fired home for a force and catcher Yadier Molina stretched for the throw but it bounced and Molina couldn't control it.
That run scored and so did another one when Reyes walked Eric Hosmer. Molina engineered a spectacular double play but the inning ended at 3-0.
Flaherty strong but not good enough
Cardinals righthander Jack Flaherty pitched nobly Friday night as the Cardinals sought to turn back the San Diego Padres in the third and decisive game of the National League wild-card series at Petco Park..
He allowed just one run and struck out eight through six innings, but that journey took him to 110 pitches and he didn't come out for the seventh. Flaherty also left trailing 1-0.
With their rotation in a shambles because of injuries to their top two starters, the Padres employed eight pitchers through eight run-less innings.
Flaherty, scoreless through four, surrendered the first run of the game in the fifth on a one-out double by Fernando Tatis past diving third baseman Tommy Edman and Eric Hosmer's two-out double to left center out of the reach of Dylan Carlson.
The Cardinals had a chance to tie or go ahead in the sixth but Dexter Fowler flied to deep right center after Yadier Molina had doubled for his 101st postseason hit in 101 postseason games and Matt Carpenter had walked.
Both teams miss early chances
Craig Stammen, Tim Hill, Pierce Johnson, Adrian Morejon, Austin Adams, Luis Patino, Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz -five righthanders and three lefthanders--pitched the first eight for the Padres, with Johnson striking out Carlson on a low breaking ball with the bases loaded to end the third. Flaherty had frozen San Diego's Trent Grisham on strike three with the bases loaded to end the Padres' second.
Flaherty fanned five in the first four innings in which the Padres had just two hits out of the infield, singles by Mitch Moreland in the second and Wil Myers in the fourth. Myers' single followed an infield hit by Moreland and gave the Padres two runners on with one out in the fourth. But center fielder Harrison Bader retreated to make a good catch on Austin Nola's deep drive and second baseman Kolten Wong, playing on the outfield grass, threw out Jake Cronenworth.
Flaherty pitch count rises
The downside was that Flaherty already was at 77 pitches and he sailed into the mid-90s in the fifth. .
A throwing error by Padres shortstop Tatis Jr., gave the Cardinals a chance in the fifth but Adams fired a called third strike past Paul Goldschmidt as the Cardinals stranded two runners.
Shildt sticks with same lineup
It’s “ride or die” with Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as he employs the same lineup Friday for Game 3 of the wild-card series in San Diego as he has used for the first two games of the series and on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.
Rookie Dylan Carlson will hit fourth behind Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered in each of the first two games. Yadier Molina is the club’s leading hitter at five for 10 (.500) for the first two games while Carlson and Dexter Fowler are at .400. Paul DeJong and designated hitter Matt Carpenter are at .333.
The Cardinals have scored 16 runs with this lineup in the first two games of the series.
Shildt will send out presumptive ace Jack Flaherty, who will face reliever Craig Stammen, about the only reliever—the Padres used eight--not to appear in Thursday’s 11-9 Padres comeback victory. Stammen was 4-2 with a 5.63 earned run average during the regular season and is certain to be followed by a bevy of bullpenners. He pitched a scoreless inning in the first game of the series, striking out two.
The 36-year-old started 19 games in each of 2009 and 2010, his first two years with Washington, and none since. Goldschmidt has the most exposure against the righthander, having gone five for 17 (.294). Significantly, Wong, the first hitter whom Stammen will face, is three for five against Stammen.
Shildt, whose team has had a good read on almost all the Padres' pitchers, said, "Effectively, we've been able to turn the last couple of games into bullpen days."
Carpenter said, "We'll punch. They'll punch right back. And then it's going to be left to whoever's left standing.
"I'm looking forward to continuing our run. I think we have a club that can shock a lot of people but we've got to start with winning this game today."
As for his own bullpen, which has been called on from the fourth inning on in each of the first two games, Shildt said, "I would expect all hands are on deck. We're going to need innings out of Jack, ideally."
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter dh
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Jack Flaherty p
San Diego lineup
1. Trent Grisham cf
2. Fernando Tatis Jr. ss
3. Manny Machado 3b
4. Eric Hosmer 1b
5. Tommy Pham lf
6. Mitch Moreland dh
7. Wil Myers rf
8. Austin Nola c
9. Jake Cronenworth 2b
RH Craig Stammen p
