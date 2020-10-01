Home run barrage erases four-run Cardinals lead as Padres take first lead of series

Carpenter scored and Bader went to second as center fielder Trent Grisham air-mailed a throw home. Wong, whose only homer during the season had come on Sept. 18, got the Padres' bullpen up with his drive to right.

Adam Wainwright worked a scoreless first, getting excellent defensive help from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who made a diving stop on Grisham and second baseman Wong, who teamed with shortstop Paul DeJong for a nifty double play off the bat of Manny Machado. Wong also turned in a stellar play in the second, under-handing to Goldschmidt to retire Wil Myers.

Wainwright escaped a two-on, one-out spot in the San Diego third by getting Fernando Tatis Jr., on a checked-swing, foul-tip strikeout and then he froze Machado with a called strike on a full count and it remained 4-0.

Bader in lineup despite 5 'Ks'

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader became the first player in 25 years and only the third ever to strike out five times in a postseason game when he achieved that dubious feat on Wednesday in Game 1 of the wild-card series at San Diego.

But Bader is back in Thursday’s Game 2 lineup, which is unchanged from Game 1 or the final game of the regular season. "I can't say it wasn't thought about," said manager Mike Shildt before the game.