Home run barrage erases four-run Cardinals lead as Padres take first lead of series

The Cardinals had kept the San Diego Padres, who had 95 homers in 60 regular-season games, in the ball park for the first 14 innings of their wild-card series. But, in stunning fashion, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado cracked homers off Giovanny Gallegos to tie the game in the sixth inning. And then Wil Myers and Tatis Jr. connected off Daniel Ponce de Leon in the seventh and the Padres had taken their first lead of the series at 9-6.
But sacrifice flies by Harrison Bader and Kolten Wong, who had four runs batted in for the night, drew the Cardinals close at 9-8 in the eighth inning. An error by shortstop Tatis Jr., had helped set up the inning.
Gallegos had struck out San Diego phenom Tatis Jr., with two men on in the sixth inning on Wednesday to preserve a two-run lead in an eventual 7-4 win for the Cardinals in Game 1 in San Diego. On Thursday in the sixth inning of Game 2, Gallegos, again summoned to face Tatis Jr. with two men on, wasn't so fortunate.
Tatis Jr. lined a three-run homer over the left-field wall and all but one run of the Cardinals' big early lead was gone at 6-5. Soon enough, the whole lead had evaporated as Machado rifled a 3-2 pitch 414 feet and the Padres drew even with the Cardinals, 6-6.
Genesis Cabrera had caused much of the commotion by walking the first two San Diego hitters he faced in the sixth.
After Myers connected on a bad Ponce de Leon breaking ball in the seventh--the Cardinals just had thrown 97 right by Myers--Ponce de Leon walked No. 8 hitter Austin Nola, who had three free passes for the night. Ponce de Leon fanned the next two hitters but Tatis Jr., hit a two-run homer to the opposite field in right, punctuating the moment with a theatric bat flip.
Padres try to peck away
As they did the day before, the San Diego Padres tried as they might to peck away at an early four-run Cardinals lead. But after San Diego cut that lead to 4-2 in the fourth Thursday night, the Cardinals' bullpen stifled two threats in two innings and the Cardinals built the margin back to 6-2 in a two-run sixth inning as they were hoping to wrap up their best-of-three wild-card series with wins in the first two games.
Leadoff walks in the sixth to Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter preceded a run-scoring double by Dexter Fowler. Kolten Wong, who had homered for two runs in the second, plated another with an infield out.
Adam Wainwright, staked to a 4-0 cushion in the first two innings, was off form and had to exit the game in the fourth when the Padres had the bases loaded with one out and one run in. Lefthander Austin Gomber walked another run home but then struck out both Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr., as Game 2 got a lot tighter at Petco Park.
Then, when Gomber needed a bailout with two on and two out in the fifth, righthander Ryan Helsley came in to blow away Wil Myers to keep the score at 4-2.
Wainwright had been scoreless through three but allowed successive singles in the fourth to Eric Hosmer, Tommy Pham and Mitch Moreland before third baseman Tommy Edman saved another hit with a diving stop at third base, turning the play into a forceout.
After the Cardinals jumped San Diego starter Chris Paddach's first-pitch fastball in the first inning in Game 1 on Wednesday, they worked over San Diego changeup artist Zach Davies to the tune of more than 50 pitches in the first two innings Thursday.
Molina, Wong shine
In his 100th postseason game, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina collected his 99th postseason hit, pushing a run-scoring single to right in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Tommy Edman singled with one out and Dylan Carlson walked with two out before Molina beat the Padres' shift.
The Cardinals then went ahead 4-0 in the second as Kolten Wong, who had just one regular-season homer, ripped a two-run shot to right to cap a three-run rally. Matt Carpenter, who had been 12 for 25 (.480) with three homers against Davies, doubled to right and, with one out, Harrison Bader, who had whiffed five times in a row on Wednesday, singled to center.
Carpenter scored and Bader went to second as center fielder Trent Grisham air-mailed a throw home. Wong, whose only homer during the season had come on Sept. 18, got the Padres' bullpen up with his drive to right.
Adam Wainwright worked a scoreless first, getting excellent defensive help from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who made a diving stop on Grisham and second baseman Wong, who teamed with shortstop Paul DeJong for a nifty double play off the bat of Manny Machado. Wong also turned in a stellar play in the second, under-handing to Goldschmidt to retire Wil Myers.
Wainwright escaped a two-on, one-out spot in the San Diego third by getting Fernando Tatis Jr., on a checked-swing, foul-tip strikeout and then he froze Machado with a called strike on a full count and it remained 4-0.
Bader in lineup despite 5 'Ks'
Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader became the first player in 25 years and only the third ever to strike out five times in a postseason game when he achieved that dubious feat on Wednesday in Game 1 of the wild-card series at San Diego.
But Bader is back in Thursday’s Game 2 lineup, which is unchanged from Game 1 or the final game of the regular season. "I can't say it wasn't thought about," said manager Mike Shildt before the game.
Only former Cardinal Reggie Sanders, playing for Cincinnati, and George Pipgras of the 1932 New York Yankees, had fanned five times in a postseason game. Pipgras was a pitcher in the 1932 World Series won by the Yankees in four games. Sanders’ Cincinnati team won its division series from Los Angeles in three games although Sanders also whiffed four times in a game the next week as the Reds were swept by Atlanta in the National League championship series.
Counting the final game of the regular season, Bader has six consecutive strikeouts, all swinging, after tripling and homering in his first two at-bats against Milwaukee on Sunday. He also ended Wednesday's 7-4 first-game win by the Cardinals with a dazzling catch against the wall in center field.
There is another reason Bader is the lineup, besides defense. "He's got some numbers against (Zach) Davies," said Shildt.
Bader is three for three with a homer against San Diego starter Davies, who used to be with Milwaukee.
"And," said Shildt, "I didn't want to be over-reactionary when the guy had a big triple and a bomb the last game of the season. I feel he's got a good chance against Davies. Yeah, I thought about it but, obviously, I elected that the pros outweighed the cons."
A Cardinals win, either Thursday by Adam Wainwright, or on Friday behind Jack Flaherty, will propel them to next week’s division series likely against Los Angeles, but possibly Milwaukee.
The Cardinals are kings of the division series since those came into play. They are 11-3 in division series, having lost only to Arizona in 2001, Los Angeles in 2009 and Chicago in 2015.
Wainwright will be making his 15th postseason start, 14 of them with Yadier Molina behind the plate. Molina will be playing in his 100th postseason game, most by any National Leaguer and sixth on the all-time list.
"It's pretty impressive, right?" said Shildt. "We've had more rounds (of postseason play) added, but you don't get to 100 by happenstance."
Davies, with Milwaukee until this year, is 2-3 in 10 starts against the Cardinals, giving up nine homers. Three of those have been hit by Matt Carpenter, who is 12 for 25 (.480) against Davies.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Dylan Carlson lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Matt Carpenter dh
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
San Diego lineup
1. Trent Grisham cf
2. Fernando Tatis Jr. ss
3. Manny Machado 3b
4. Eric Hosmer 1b
5. Tommy Pham lf
6. Mitch Moreland dh
7. Wil Myers rf
8. Austin Nola c
9. Jake Cronenworth 2b
RH Zach Davies p
