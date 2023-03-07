LAKELAND, Fla. — With a bag slung over his shoulder and a handful of bats sticking out from the main pocket, Paul DeJong headed north ahead of his teammates Monday night.

The Cardinals' only multi-day road trip of spring gave him a chance to visit his mom's home near Orlando, grab dinner, and then meet the team in Tigertown, U.S.A.

There, he knew he would take a familiar route.

Set to take the field at shortstop for the first time this spring, DeJong will start at the position where he was once an All-Star and bat second for the Cardinals. That spot in the lineup will give him the chance to get more plate appearances quickly in the game, and that spot in the infield will give him a chance to show how his arm has recovered during an eased-in throwing program.

Oh, wait, let's get to why you've read this far: Yes, Jordan Walker is starting.

He's batting third.

Two Cardinals, DeJong and center fielder Dylan Carlson, have been slowed by arm concerns early in the camp and limited to DH appearances.

Both are in the lineup as the Cardinals visit Detroit at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., and it's possible that both are back at their positions. More on that below. DeJong is definitely at shortstop. With Tommy Edman abroad for the World Baseball Classic, the Cardinals earmarked this two-week stretch of games for DeJong to play, and play a lot.

Manager Oliver Marmol has said repeatedly that it will be DeJong's performance at the plate and how he looks with his reworked swing that will decide his role and place with the team by opening day.

But to hit, he has to play, and to get at-bats he has to play the field.

In the coming week or so, DeJong may see time at other infield positions, because as Marmol said, "We know he can play shortstop." If DeJong's offensive production perks up after several difficult years, the Cardinals want to position him as a utility infielder off the bench and a right-handed source of power for a premium position. DeJong crushed a home run this past week during a game at West Palm Beach, Fla., and the review of his work beyond the field has been lauded by the Cardinals coaches.

Gordon Graceffo scores the first start of the WBC weeks rotation.

The power right-hander left a strong impression a year ago when he was plucked from minor-league camp to face the middle of the Cardinals order because he threw strikes. The minor-league coaches did not entirely mention that he also threw 98 mph with those strikes. The Cardinals are prepping Graceffo as if he'll be a starter for Class AAA Memphis and turn a strong spring training into a role at some point during the season bringing horsepower out of the bullpen.

The stop to face the Tigers is the first of the Cardinals' two-day trip to the northern reaches of the Grapefruit League. They'll visit Harrison Bader and the Yankees on Wednesday in Tampa, where right-hander Jake Woodford is set to make a start in his hometown.

The lineup for Tuesday's game Cardinals initially shared on social media by the Cardinals had slugger Moises Gomez in center field and Carlson at DH. Gomez profiles as a corner outfielder, so it's not clear if that was a typo or a test.

The Cardinals have been contacted for comment.

In the meantime, here's what we know about the lineup:

1. Brendan Donovan, 3B

2. Paul DeJong, SS

3. Jordan Walker, RF

4. Juan Yepez, LF

5. Dylan Carlson, ??

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Taylor Motter, 1B

9. Moises Gomez, ??

Starting pitcher: Gordon Graceffo, RHP.

Also listed as available on the first leg of the road trip: (this will be updated).

Check back throughout the day here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from the Cardinals visit to Joker Marchant and Tigertown, U.S.A. There will be updates from the game, expansive coverage online and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch, and sports columnist Ben Frederickson has made the trip to host his chat, ringside.