PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong hit in the batting cages Saturday and will again today but is still a "couple days" away from returning to Grapefruit League action after lower back tightness scratched him from the lineup Tuesday.

Meanwhile players who are trying to force their way onto the opening-day roster continue to grab opportunities the reserve shortstop's absence creates.

"On schedule, to some degree," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said about DeJong. "My hope would have been, perfect world, he's in there tomorrow. But if it's Tuesday, it's Tuesday."

Journeyman utilityman Taylor Motter, who was featured in today's Post-Dispatch, will start at shortstop for the first time this spring after homering twice while playing third base Saturday. Alec Burleson will play first base and hit fifth after his two-hit, two RBI game Saturday.

"He's played it (shortstop) in the past with other organizations," Marmol said about Motter. "I want to take a look at what it looks like in the game."

Backup catcher Andrew Knizner is at designated hitter again. The Cardinals are trying to spark his offense as challenger Tres Barrera, starting behind the plate today, continues to push for the job.

"It' hasn't been great," Marmol said when asked if Knizer's quiet offense is a concern. "It's something he's working at. Ideally we would be a little further along from a timing standpoint and overall swing. It's not for lack of effort. He's in there every morning, giving it a go."

Knizner this spring is four-for-31 with four singles, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson is on the mound for the Cardinals against the Mets. Game time is 12:10 p.m.

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Jordan Walker, LF

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Taylor Motter, SS

5. Alec Burleson, 1B

6. Andrew Knizner, DH

7. Tres Barrera, C

8. Oscar Mercardo, CF

9. Scott Hurst, RF