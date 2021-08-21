Pirates, not so lowly then, beat the Cardinals in the days of Gibson, Brock, too

Counting his five scoreless innings on Friday, Keller has allowed one run and six hits to the Cardinals in 16 career innings, six of which were no-hit innings in September of last year in Pittsburgh. What is different in the stretch of any comparison to Gibson is the fact that Keller, 4-10 this season, hasn’t seemed to pitch very well against anyone else. His career ERA against teams not named the Cardinals is 6.81 for two seasons.

“I don’t know what he does when he doesn’t pitch against us,” said Cardinals manage Mike Shildt.

Gibson threw the only no-hitter of his career against the Pirates 50 years and one week ago. He had a 27-16 career mark and 2.68 ERA against Pittsburgh.

Brock hit .294 for his career against the Pirates and had his second most hits against them at 340, two behind his total against the Chicago Cubs. He stole 95 of his National League record total of 938 off Pittsburgh.

But, despite the exploits of those two, the Pirates had more winning seasons (six) against the Cardinals than the Cardinals had (four) in the 11 full seasons the two Hall of Famers played together here from 1965-75.