Pirates power up, bruise Hudson with homers and avoid Cardinals sweep with 5-1 win

The offense that had gone with might on Friday and a mix on Saturday had trouble stirring anything consistent by Sunday.
Quieted early by Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller and caught in a gust of strikeouts late, the Cardinals lost, 5-1, to the Pirates in the series finale at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won the series by taking the opener with three homers and Saturday's game with a late gush of runs, but on Sunday they had to steal a run with speed and then couldn't connect with other opportunities.
Six of the final 10 Cardinals who came to the plate struck out, including all three in the ninth inning against reliever Nick Burdi.
Matt Carpenter fouled a 99-mph fastball of his left knee, or near it. He had difficulty staying on his feet at first, but he did remain in the game to finish the at-bat. The Cardinals expected swelling and soreness to increase in the coming hours, though they did not have an immediate diagnosis.
An off day Monday allows Carpenter time to rest the knee before a decision has to be on if he can play Tuesday.
Three of the runs the Pirates scored came on two swings against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. In 4 1/3 innings he allowed seven hits and four runs total. The biggest damage came on home runs from Jose Osuna and Colin Moran. Moran turned on a slider and pulled it into the Cardinals bullpen beyond the right-field wall, and Osuna mashed a sinker that stayed up and then went up, up, and away for 429 feet.
Those homers in the fourth inning were too much for the Cardinals offense to overcome.
"Just pitches kind of got over the plate," Hudson said. "I got a lot of outs on those same pitches. They made an adjustment, and I've got to be a few pitches quicker to make mine."
The Cardinals went two-for-eight with runners in scoring position, but one of those hits did not score a run and the other one didn't leave the infield. Tommy Edman legged out a single in the third inning on a groundball that the Pirates couldn't turn into an out. The exchange between the first baseman and pitcher was slower than Edman's arrival, and the attempt gave Kolten Wong just enough time to speed around third and slide in ahead of the throw home.
The throw was also mishandled, assuring Wong was safe.
"Keep the pedal down," manager Mike Shildt said.
The Cardinals had two walks in the second inning, and they had three runners reach base in the third inning, and from those chances they were able to eke out only one run. Keller (1-0) did not throw as hard as the Cardinals expected, Wong said. The video had him upward of 97mph, and he dialed back at times and the lineup was slower to adjust.
The Cardinals have an off day Monday and travel to Minnesota for the first road series of the 2020 season and what will be a seven-day, three-city road trip.
***
Bucs launch two homers off Hudson, shove starter from game and lead 4-1
The key for any sinkerballer, especially one of the best groundball-getters in the game like Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, is to keep the pitch low in the zone and hitters from lifting it in the air.
Through 4 1/3 innings, Hudson did have four groundouts.
He also had allowed two homers.
The Pittsburgh Pirates pounced on Hudson's elevated pitches in the fourth inning for two home runs. Colin Moran hit a solo homer into the Cardinals bullpen, and Jose Osuna crushed a two-run homer. Osuna's homer traveled an estimated 429 feet and clattered around the empty bleachers in left-center field.
Those bolts staked the Bucs to a 3-1 lead. They expanded that to 4-1 through five innings and bounced Hudson from the game.
The righthander allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out. The fourth run he allowed came on a sacrifice fly after he had yielded the mound to Austin Gomber for long relief.
The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a hustle play. Tommy Edman outran the pitcher covering first for an infield single, and Kolten Wong sped from second around third and scored as Pittsburgh paused and watched as Edman was ruled safe. Edman was created with an RBI on the play because Wong never slowed down.
***
As Cardinals go for sweep, Thomas gets a belated run in center field
On Aug. 25, as the Cardinals approached the final month of their season and a race for the National League Central title, Lane Thomas appeared as a pinch hitter, slugged a home run, and finished the game in the outfield.
That was also where the Cardinals saw him finish the season.
Intrigued by his mix of pop at the plate and instinct in center, the Cardinals were moving toward getting Thomas more starts, more time in the lineup, and they quietly started to ask if Thomas was going to be an everyday outfielder for the stretch run. The game answered that question before the Cardinals had to. Thomas was hit by a pitch, fractured his hand, and was not available for the the final month of the season.
That start in center field, belatedly, arrived Sunday.
In the first switch of the season to manager Mike Shildt's lineup, Thomas comes off the bench and will start in center and bat ninth as the Cardinals go for a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thomas subs in for Harrison Bader, and the Cardinals have approached the season with the idea of getting Thomas scattered starts at all three outfield positions. Bader is still seeking his first hit of the season, but he was involved in several of the Cardinals' scoring rallies in Saturday's 9-1 victory. He was hit twice by a pitch. He reached on an error. He stole a base. He scored two runs.
Thomas made his major-league debut last season, and he had 44 plate appearances spread through 34 games. He hit .315 with a .684 slugging percentage and a 1.093 OPS.
He started only four games, all in center field.
Here are the lineups for Sunday's afternoon game at Busch Stadium:
CARDINALS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Paul DeJong, SS
5. Matt Carpenter, DH
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Tyler O'Neill, LF
9. Lane Thomas, CF
Pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
PIRATES
1. Adam Frazier, 2B
2. Bryan Reynolds, LF
3. Josh Bell, 1B
4. Colin Moran, 3B
5. Phillip Evans, 3B
6. Jose Osuna, RF
7. Jarrod Dyson, CF
8. Jacob Stallings, C
9. Erik Gonzalez, SS
Pitcher: Mitch Keller, RHP
