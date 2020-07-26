Pirates power up, bruise Hudson with homers and avoid Cardinals sweep with 5-1 win

Those homers in the fourth inning were too much for the Cardinals offense to overcome.

"Just pitches kind of got over the plate," Hudson said. "I got a lot of outs on those same pitches. They made an adjustment, and I've got to be a few pitches quicker to make mine."

The Cardinals went two-for-eight with runners in scoring position, but one of those hits did not score a run and the other one didn't leave the infield. Tommy Edman legged out a single in the third inning on a groundball that the Pirates couldn't turn into an out. The exchange between the first baseman and pitcher was slower than Edman's arrival, and the attempt gave Kolten Wong just enough time to speed around third and slide in ahead of the throw home.

The throw was also mishandled, assuring Wong was safe.

"Keep the pedal down," manager Mike Shildt said.

The Cardinals had two walks in the second inning, and they had three runners reach base in the third inning, and from those chances they were able to eke out only one run. Keller (1-0) did not throw as hard as the Cardinals expected, Wong said. The video had him upward of 97mph, and he dialed back at times and the lineup was slower to adjust.