Players' union rejects 60-game proposal, awaits commissioner imposing 2020 schedule

After a weekend of meetings, conversations and even revised offers from the commissioner's office, the Major League Baseball Players' Association representatives voted overwhelmingly to reject a proposal from the owners and invite commissioner Rob Manfred to impose a schedule on them for 2020.

By the end of the evening Monday, Manfred is expected to announce a schedule for the season.

It's believed it will be between 54 and 60 games. USA Today reported that Manfred intends to implement the 60-game schedule, and that it will start in the final week of July.

In an official statement, the union said players reiterated their hope to play a season and readiness to do so. The statement also includes a pivotal part of the negotiations happening outside of the financial terms that have gotten all of the attention, and says that the union is working on "finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days" that would allow them to play a season.

The vote Monday essentially affirms the agreement between the union and owners that was finalized in March.

It is not clear where this leaves many of the elements discussed that both sides agreed upon.