Players' union rejects 60-game proposal, awaits commissioner imposing 2020 schedule

After a weekend of meetings, conversations and even revised offers from the commissioner's office, the Major League Baseball Players' Association representatives voted overwhelmingly to reject a proposal from the owners and invite commissioner Rob Manfred to impose a schedule on them for 2020.
By the end of the evening Monday, Manfred is expected to announce a schedule for the season.
It's believed it will be between 54 and 60 games. USA Today reported that Manfred intends to implement the 60-game schedule, and that it will start in the final week of July.
In an official statement, the union said players reiterated their hope to play a season and readiness to do so. The statement also includes a pivotal part of the negotiations happening outside of the financial terms that have gotten all of the attention, and says that the union is working on "finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days" that would allow them to play a season.
The vote Monday essentially affirms the agreement between the union and owners that was finalized in March.
It is not clear where this leaves many of the elements discussed that both sides agreed upon.
The commissioner, based on the agreement hatched in late March, has the right to impose a season on the players as long as they are paid a prorated salary. But it could also mean that the playoffs are not expanded, and that a universal DH is not in play. Those elements have to be collectively bargained with the players, and while both sides have agreed on them the vote to reject the proposal may mean the commissioner cannot impose those elements unless he does so for the health and safety, which would make the universal DH still on the table for his consideration.
The other question left unanswered by the players is whether they intend to file a grievance about how the owners negotiated. They could argue that the owners bargained in bad faith and demand a financial penalty. Several weeks ago, reports indicated the union would file a $1 billion grievance.
According to multiple reports, the vote against the proposal was 33-5.
"While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the (players) remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other," the union's statement concludes.
This story will be updated through the evening.
