Ponce de Leon blows through Mets, but Reyes allows late homer in 3-2 loss

REYES CUT BACK TO ONE INNING

Alex Reyes, who was thought to be on a starters’ program when spring training began, is slated to work just one inning of relief Friday when the Cardinals play the New York Mets in an exhibition game here.

Reyes, who was targeted for two innings in his first outing, had to come out of the game on Tuesday before his first inning was over when his fastball command was spotty and his pitch count had spiraled.

Reyes and lefthander Andrew Miller, who will be making his first appearance of the spring, will follow Adam Wainwright and Daniel Ponce de Leon. Zack Thompson, the club’s top draft pick last year, also is targeted for an inning of relief.

Manager Mike Shildt, after meeting with third baseman Matt Carpenter on Friday morning, said that Carpenter next would play "Sunday-ish." Carpenter was scratched from a start on Wednesday because of back tightness and hoped to play Saturday.

“(In a) regular-season game you probably would see him in there, but he’s not,” said Shildt.