Ponce de Leon goes on IL again; Elledge recalled from Memphis

DETROIT — Righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon has gone on the Cardinals’ 10-day injured list for the second time this season with shoulder discomfort. Recalled on Wednesday from Memphis, which was playing in Toledo 52 miles down the road was righthander Seth Elledge, who has made several appearances with the Cardinals this season.

Manager Mike Shildt, noting that Ponce de Leon, who also was injured in late April, had been throwing his fastball at only about 85 mph on Tuesday in a brief relief role, said, “It’s not in the exact spot as last time. It’s just fatigue more than anything else. He doesn’t have. . . as much strength. He said he warmed up and couldn’t get going.”

Ponce de Leon will be re-evaluated Thursday when the Cardinals are home for the start of a series with Pittsburgh.

John Gant will start for the Cardinals against Detroit rookie Matt Manning, a first-round pick like St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson in 2016. The two played Little League baseball together in Sacramento, California.

Paul Goldschmidt will serve as the designated hitter with Matt Carpenter going to first base. Edmundo Sosa gets a rest as Tommy Edman returns to second base and rookie Lars Nootbaar moves to right field from left, where he made his debut on Tuesday night.