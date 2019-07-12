When the Cardinals start their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday night against Arizona, veteran righthander Adam Wainwright won’t be starting it with them.
Wainwright, the scheduled pitcher for the game, has been scratched with back spasms and is being replaced by righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon.
Ponce de Leon has a 1-0 record and 2.16 earned run average in six appearances — three of them starts — and had two outings on the Cardinals’ trip in which he totaled 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.
It is not known how long the 37-year-old Wainwright will be sidelined. Lefthander Robbie Ray will start for Arizona, which will be facing its longtime star, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, for the first time since he was traded to the Cardinals after the 2018 season.
Matt Carpenter, who was on the injured list with a strained lower back, has returned, but not as the leadoff man. Carpenter, hitting .216 with a .325 on-base percentage, will hit behind Goldschmidt, with recent sparkplug Tommy Edman leading off and playing second and Kolten Wong out against a lefthander.
Harrison Bader will start in center, with Tyler O’Neill on the bench, Jose Martinez in left and Dexter Fowler in right.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Jose Martinez lf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Matt Carpenter 3b
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon p
ARIZONA LINEUP
1. Jarrod Dyson
2. Ketel Marte cf
3. Eduardo Escobar 2b
4. Christian Walker 1b
5. Adam Jones 3b
6. Jake Lamb 1b
7. Nick Ahmed ss
8. Carson Kelly c
9. Robbie Ray p