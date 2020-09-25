Ponce de Leon scores first win as a start, pilots Cardinals to doubleheader split, brink of postseason berth

It took a pitcher who has been off and on the roster almost as many times as he's been asked to make a pivotal start to throw the Cardinals right to the brink of a postseason berth.
Shut out in Game 1 of the doubleheader Friday night against Milwaukee, the Cardinals got shutout innings from Daniel Ponce de Leon to guide them to a 9-1 victory at Busch Stadium and a split of the doubleheader. Ponce de Lone took a no-hitter through five innings until a solo homer snapped it.
Ponce de Leon pitched six innings and struck out six.
"Every game I'm trying to go out and throw a no-hitter," Ponce de Leon said.
The Cardinals won the evening game as the visiting team at Busch Stadium. And that's not the weirdest thing happening Friday night. The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth as early as Saturday. The Reds could clinch a playoff berth Friday night, and yet the Cardinals (29-27) are ahead of the Reds in the standings.
The Caridnals took a 1-0 lead in the top of first inning -- the top of the first inning -- of Game 2.
"Unusual. Unprecedented," manager Mike Shildt said. "Score in the top of the first inning (at home). First time in Cardinals history."
added two more in the second inning. Kolten Wong had an RBI triple as they widened their lead to 3-0. In the fifth, the Cardinals scored six runs to take a 9-0 lead for Ponce de Leon. Rookie Dylan Carlson had a two-run double in the inning, and he finished the doubleheader two-for-four with two walks and two RBIs to go with the run scored in Game 2.
Ponce de Leon got his first win as a starter -- in his 20th start.
"My wife a few weeks ago texted me a few weeks ago that I was a record-holder, and the record was the most starts without a win," Ponce de Leon said. "Dang, I'm not pitching that bad. No one ever thinks they're not going to get a win. You win some, you lose some in a row."
***
Ponce de Leon flirts with nightcap no-hitter and Cardinals offense shakes loose for 9-1 lead
Although statistically it would not have been recognized as a no-hitter and it wouldn't go into the history books as the first no-hitter thrown in St. Louis by someone other than Bob Forsch in generations, there was still that zero up there on the scoreboard.
The zero that said through five innings of a seven-inning game Daniel Ponce de Leon had not given up a hit.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, had plenty of them.
With Dylan Carlson's two-run double and Matt Wieters' followup two-run single, the Cardinals scored six in the top of the fifth inning to open up a 9-0 lead on Milwaukee in the second game of the doubleheader. The Cardinals are the visiting team for this makeup game.
Ponce de Leon, the Cardinals' 29th man for the doubleheader but bound to be on the postseason roster if the Cardinals qualify, retired the first eight Brewers he faced. He walked the ninth before then retiring seven consecutive Brewers. Entering the fifth, he had allowed the one baserunner and struck out five.
He struck out the side in order in the second.
At the start of this season's improvised schedule and seven-inning doubleheaders, Elias Sports Bureau determined that a seven-inning no-hitter would not be considered a no-hitter for the purpose of history and statistics. A seven-inning game would be a complete game, however, and that is why Wainwright leads the league with two complete games. He has a seven- and a nine-inning CG.
The debate on Ponce de Leon's no no-hitter or no-no ended with a swing of the bat to open the sixth inning. Orlando Arcia drilled a home run to center field for the Brewers' first run of the game.
***
Brewers bullpen shuts out Cardinals to buoy postseason hopes with 3-0 Game 1 victory
The most direct route for the Milwaukee Brewers to the expanded postseason is through the Cardinals by winning the four remaining games in this weekend series.
The Brew Crew bullpen, known for its finish, gave them the start needed.
Milwaukee shut out the Cardinals, 3-0, in Game 1 of the doubleheader Friday at Busch Stadium. Christian Yelich had a home run, and all three runs came against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. In his previous two starts against them, the Brewers have scored 12 runs.
Flaherty (4-3) was in command early, especially with his curveball. He struck out two batters on it in the first inning. Then a steady stream of walks undermined his outing. He walked four in five innings. Two of them were leadoff walks. One of them ended up costing him a run.
It took Flaherty 95 pitches to get 15 outs in the 21-out game.
Not that he had much support.
Or any.
Against a patchwork of Brewers' relievers -- beginning with part-time starter Brent Suter -- the Cardinals managed five hits. They did get three at-bats with a runner in scoring position. Of course, those were the final three at-bats of the game. Josh Hader, the Brewers' uber-closer, struck out the final two batters he faced for the save. St. Louis native Devin Williams handled the bridge inning and did not allow a runner to reach second base.
He coaxed two double plays to keep the Brewers' lead unthreatened.
The win moved the Brewers to 28-29 and closer to the Cardinals (28-27). The Cardinals have had seven chances to get three games better than .500 this season, and they are 0-7 now in those games.
Game 2 of the doubleheader is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. St. Louis time.
Between games the Cardinals placed Gant (groin) on the injured list and activated Nabil Crismatt. He was available out of the bullpen in Game 2.
The Cardinals will be the visiting team for the first time at Busch.
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, LF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Carpenter, 3B
5. Fowler, RF
6. B. Miller, DH
7. DeJong, SS
8. Carlson, CF
9. Wieters, C
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce de Leon RHP.
***
Brewers continue to befuddle Flaherty, open up a 3-0 lead and turn game over to bullpen
It wasn't as dramatic or disastrous as his previous start against the Brewers -- the one scarred by a career-worst nine runs allowed -- but the hex Milwaukee has on Jack Flaherty continued enough Friday in Game 1 of a doubleheader Busch Stadium.
Christian Yelich homered in the third inning and put the Brewers ahead 3-0 as the game heads into the bullpens.
Flaherty allowed two runs in the second inning and that was indicative of the day he was having. He walked the leadoff runner of the inning, and that put the Brewers first rally in motion. Flaherty walked four batters in the gmae, and twice that included the leadoff batter. In his fifth and final inning Flaherty walked the first two batters he faced.
He was allowed to remain in the game with John Gant warmed up, and Flaherty got a double play to finish his start and his regular season on the upbeat.
He struck out five in fift innings and allowed four hits.
Gant had to leave the game abruptly with the same groin soreness that has twice kept him out of relief appearances. This is the second time in two weeks that he's left a game with the same injury.
***
Cardinals' lineup carousel continues, looking for hitter to crack the curse at cleanup
In the past week, the names have changed, but the hole has not.
With less than a week remaining in their regular season, the Cardinals, aching for any semblance of consistent offense, have revised, revised, and revised again the middle of their order, looking specifically for some player to get in the swing of things at cleanup.
Entering Friday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals' cleanup spot -- regardless of who has hit there -- is in a zero-for-30 tailspin with 15 strikeouts in the past 10 games.
The last cleanup hitter to get a hit was Brad Miller on Sept. 16 with a home run against the Brewers at Miller Park.
Since, there's been a few walks, an HBP or two, and a sacrifice fly.
Damage has been lacking.
As a result the Cardinals' offense has been meandering, again. Cleanup has been a letdown for most of the season. The Cardinals' .197 average from the No. 4 spot in the order ranks 29th in the majors. The .716 OPS ranks 23rd, curiously ahead of the Colorado Rockies' .659. That OPS is inflated by the .329 on-base percentage that ranks 18th in the majors. The Cardinals do have the best walk rate (13.6 percent) from the cleanup spot in the National League.
Those aren't intentional walks because they also have the fewest home runs from the cleanup spot in the NL with eight.
Which is worse than it seems because the Cardinals also have the highest strikeout rate at the cleanup spot in the majors, at 31.5 percent.
In exchange for all those Ks, they're not getting a whiff of power.
A question before Thursday's game fixated on how the Cardinals are going to handle the ninth inning without a designated closer. The answer is they're going to rely on availability and matchups. Same could be said for the cleanup spot. Availability. Matchups. On Thursday, Matt Carpenter had favorable numbers against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, and so Carpenter hit cleanup.
On Friday, in Game 1, the Brewers have a lefty going, and so shortstop Paul DeJong gets a crack at cleanup. He snapped a zero-for-18 stretch with a double Thursday, and a strong Game 1 will get him an encore for Game 2.
Jack Flaherty looks to solve the Brewers in the first game.
Flaherty allowed a career-high nine runs when last he faced the Brewers, and he has had trouble against them in his career. Last year, as he put together one of the lowest-second half ERAs in baseball history, the Brewers scored half the runs he allowed, and they did so in only two games against the righthander.
Adam Wainwright said that they have scoured Flaherty's film to see if he's tipping pitches, to see if the Brewers have a book on him.
Wainwright said that Flaherty's delivery might have been his giveaway.
It was out of synch, and that allowed the Brewers to ignore his slider and wait for the fastball over the middle of the plate. Flaherty obliged.
There has been a lot of inconsistency over the past week and even Friday about the setup for Friday's doubleheader. The Brewers are the home team for one of the games to make up part of the series lost to the Cardinals' initial COVID-19 outbreak in early August in Milwaukee. The home team for Game 1 has been advertised both ways -- even in the hours leading up the game. The Cardinals are back to being the home team for Game 1. That is now how it's listed at the ballpark.
Here are the lineups for Game 1.
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Molina, C -- going for hit 2,001.
6. Fowler, DH
7. Carlson, RF
8. O'Neill, LF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Jack Flaherty RHP (4-2, 4.84 ERA)
BREWERS
1. Garcia, CF
2. Yelich, LF
3. Braun, RF
4. Vogelbach, DH
5. Hiura, 2B
6. Gyorko, 1B
7. Sogard, 3B
8. Arcia, SS
9. Narvaez, C
Starting pitcher: Brent Suter LHP (2-0, 3.58 ERA)
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from the doubleheader. The Post-Dispatch has three writers at Busch Stadium contributing the coverage with Rick Hummel at the keyboard for the game story, and Ben Frederickson poised to opine on the day's happenings.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.