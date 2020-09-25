Ponce de Leon scores first win as a starter, pilots Cardinals to doubleheader split, brink of postseason berth

On Friday, in Game 1, the Brewers have a lefty going, and so shortstop Paul DeJong gets a crack at cleanup. He snapped a zero-for-18 stretch with a double Thursday, and a strong Game 1 will get him an encore for Game 2.

Jack Flaherty looks to solve the Brewers in the first game.

Flaherty allowed a career-high nine runs when last he faced the Brewers, and he has had trouble against them in his career. Last year, as he put together one of the lowest-second half ERAs in baseball history, the Brewers scored half the runs he allowed, and they did so in only two games against the righthander.

Adam Wainwright said that they have scoured Flaherty's film to see if he's tipping pitches, to see if the Brewers have a book on him.

Wainwright said that Flaherty's delivery might have been his giveaway.

It was out of synch, and that allowed the Brewers to ignore his slider and wait for the fastball over the middle of the plate. Flaherty obliged.