Power-mad Minnesota seizes early lead, knocks Martinez early in 6-3 victory

MINNEAPOLIS — The start Carlos Martinez has spent months proving he had earned and had waited 729 days to make was over before he could get a dozen outs.

Two days shy of the two-year anniversary of his last start, the former All-Star faced one of the most power-stacked lineup in the American League and could not avoid trouble long enough to finish the fourth inning. The Minnesota Twins, in their home opener, thumped Martinez for two homers and six runs to pull ahead early and keep the Cardinals chasing until a 6-3 loss Tuesday at Target Field.

The Twins got home runs from shortstop Jorge Polanco and free-agent import Josh Donaldson – the last of which shoved Martinez from the game.

While Minnesota record-setting offense pounced on Martinez, the Cardinals bullpen defied the numbers and held the Twins there, at 6, with 4 1/3 perfect innings. The Cardinals office could not sustain threats against starter Homer Bailey or the Twins relievers who followed him. Tyler O’Neill had a two-run homer offer Bailey that traveled 438 feet to center field, and prompted one member of the Twins dugout to shout, “Throw it back!” Tommy Edman hit a solo homer to center in the eighth that glanced off center fielder Byron Buxton’s glove.

Sergio Romo retired the Cardinals in the ninth for the save.