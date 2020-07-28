Power-mad Twins welcome Cardinals, bounce Martinez from start early

MINNEAPOLIS — The return to the rotation several years in the making was unceremoniously clipped early by one of baseball's best offenses.
The Minnesota Twins, in their home opener for the 2020 season, thumped Carlos Martinez for two homers and six runs before ejecting the righthander from his start in the middle of the fourth inning. Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, one of the game's best players who among the least talked about, hit a two-run homer as part of the Twins' five-run second inning.
Josh Donaldson, the free-agent addition to the power-packed lineup, hit a solo homer in the fourth inning on the final pitch Martinez threw.
Both of the homers cane om 91-mph fastballs that veered back over the plate.
Martinez had an adventurous first inning as he chased into foul territory on both sides of the field to backup infielders on popups. He tried to field a groundball that squirted by him, just out of reach, for a base hit. The Twins loaded the bases against the righthander in his first inning as a starter in nearly two years. But he got the groundball to get out of it.
The second inning unraveled swifter.
Two of the five runs scored on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly. Martinez faced eight hitters in the inning, and five of the first six scored. Polanco's homer came with one out in the inning.
The Cardinals snapped Homer Bailey's scoreless start to his season when Tyler O'Neill hammered a two-run homer to center field in the top of the fifth inning. O'Neil's second homer fo the season followed Dexter Fowler's single for a two-run shot in Bailey's final inning of work.
***
Cardinals Lineup
Matt Carpenter, who fouled a pitch off his left knee late in Sunday's game, will start at designated hitter tonight against the Twins. Carpenter is a .457 hitter with a .490 on-base percentage and .674 slugging percentage against Minnesota starter Homer Bailey.
1. Kolten Wong 2B
2. Tommy Edman 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Paul DeJong SS
5. Matt Carpenter DH
6. Yadier Molina C
7. Dexter Fowler RF
8. Tyler O'Neill LF
9. Harrison Bader CF
Starting pitcher: Carlos Martinez
MINNESOTA LINEUP:
1. Max Kepler RF
2. Josh Donaldson 3B
3. Jorge Polanco SS
4. Nelson Cruz DH
5. Eddie Rosario LF
6. Mitch Garver C
7. Luis Arraez 2B
8. Miguel Sano 1B
9. Byron Buxton CF
Starting pitcher: Homer Bailey
