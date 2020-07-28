Power-mad Twins welcome Cardinals, bounce Martinez from start early

MINNEAPOLIS — The return to the rotation several years in the making was unceremoniously clipped early by one of baseball's best offenses.

The Minnesota Twins, in their home opener for the 2020 season, thumped Carlos Martinez for two homers and six runs before ejecting the righthander from his start in the middle of the fourth inning. Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco, one of the game's best players who among the least talked about, hit a two-run homer as part of the Twins' five-run second inning.

Josh Donaldson, the free-agent addition to the power-packed lineup, hit a solo homer in the fourth inning on the final pitch Martinez threw.

Both of the homers cane om 91-mph fastballs that veered back over the plate.

Martinez had an adventurous first inning as he chased into foul territory on both sides of the field to backup infielders on popups. He tried to field a groundball that squirted by him, just out of reach, for a base hit. The Twins loaded the bases against the righthander in his first inning as a starter in nearly two years. But he got the groundball to get out of it.

The second inning unraveled swifter.