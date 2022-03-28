Pujols arrives in Jupiter in his familiar No. 5

JUPITER, Fla. — Before the second inning of a spring training game with Houston, Albert Pujols walked onto the field from the right-field bullpen, receiving a standing ovation as he proceeded to descend into the first-base dugout.

Both manager Oliver Marmol and catcher Yadier Molina talked to Pujols Monday morning on Molina’s phone while the first two were in the Cardinals’ clubhouse. Molina said Pujols would be in town later in the day in preparation for his re-signing with the Cardinals after 10 seasons away and, in fact, when Pujols entered the field he was wearing his familiar No. 5, which had not been issued since he left for California 11 years ago.

Before the game had started, Marmol was guarded, understandably so, since the announcement of Pujols’ signing a $2.5 million, one-year deal wasn't official, at that point.

“Any time you have a player like Albert — what he means, what he brings to the clubhouse, it’s great,” said Molina.

“He’s happy to be here. I’m glad everything worked out for him,” said Molina, who was the “little brother” to Pujols, now 42, for eight seasons with the Cardinals from 2004-2011 before the latter went to the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols had been in contact with Molina and let him know about the decision via the telephone.

“Now we go," said Molina. "It’s going to be a fun year. ... (Pujols) has still got it. I don’t know how Oli is going to use him. ... He’s in great shape. Mentally, he’s ready to go. Can’t wait to have him here.”

Molina had an open locker on either side of him. One was the second of two areas reserved for Tommy Edman. Asked if No. 5 might move in next to No. 4, Molina smiled and said, “I like Tommy, too. But it’s only for a couple days.”

Edman said he would give up if that space if it was needed by Pujols.

“We’ve got only one thing in mind,” said Molina. “And that’s winning another championship. It’s a good day for everyone.”

Marmol said, “Nothing we can announce just yet. But it’s a good day, though.

“There’s nothing to announce regarding Albert just yet ... but adding someone like that is crazy important. What he does to that clubhouse, outside of his skill set, is unbelievable. What he adds with his skill set is going to be incredible.

“He’s got some left. He’s got more than some left.”

Pujols, who hit well for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second half of 2021, played some in the Dominican Republic winter league this past off-season.

Adam Wainwright will make his first start with Molina behind the plate this spring Monday against Houston and pitch four innings. Like Molina, righthander Jordan Hicks also will make his exhibition debut for the Cardinals.

Wainwright has been told by Marmol that he, indeed, would be starting the season opener on April 7 in St. Louis against Pittsburgh.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill dh

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Dylan Carlson rf

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Paul DeJong ss

8. Juan Yepez lf

9. Harrison Bader p

RH Adam Wainwright p

Houston lineup

1. Jose Siri cf

2. Michael Brantley lf

3. Aledmys Diaz 3b

4. Yordan Alvarez dh

5. Lewis Brinson rf

6. Nico Goodrum ss

7. Martin Maldonado c

8. J.J. Matijevic 1b

9. Franklin Barreto 2b

LH Framber Valdez p

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.