Pujols back at first base for Cardinals in series finale

Albert Pujols will play first base for the Cardinals for the first time since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series when he appears there Sunday for the finale of a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Paul Goldschmidt is getting his first scheduled day off of the season even though he eight for 19 against Arizona starter Zach Davis. Pujols, who is one for 15 against right-handed pitching this season, also is nothing for six in his career against Davies. He has been the designated hitter in all of his starts this year.
With Goldschmidt out, Harrison Bader will hit second for the first time this season. Corey Dickerson will be the designated hitter and Paul DeJong is back at shortstop behind Jordan Hicks, who is making his third start of the season. Hicks had to leave his previous start in the third inning on Tuesday when he was struck in the right wrist by a smash up the middle.
The Cardinals have lost five of seven games after starting the season 9-4.
Of note, Bader took over the National League stolen base lead with his sixth on Saturday. The Cardinals have swiped 22 of 23 for the season.
Photos: Cardinals fall to Diamondbacks 2-0 at Busch
A St. Louis Cardinals fan catches a foul ball in his hat against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte sends an eighth inning ball into the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen, over the head of outfielder Dylan Carlson to take a 1-0 lead. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright settles teammate Miles Mikolas after Mikolas gave up two home runs in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Edmundo Sosa flies out in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt is comforted by coach Stubby Clapp as they await the results of a review as Goldschmidt was called out at first base with a runner on in the sixth inning. The call stood, ending the inning as the Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Edmundo Sosa steals third base in the sixth inning, beating the tag of Arizona Diamondbacks Sergio Alcantara. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader warms up before playing against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt enters the dugout as fans await autographs before the Cardinals game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera pitches in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Nick Wittgren signs autographs for fans before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A St. Louis Cardinals fan settles in with a hat of nachos before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pitches in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader reaches on a grounding error by Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Sergio Alcantara in the seventh inning. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pitches in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Corey Dickerson pops out to Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly in foul territory in the seventh inning. The Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.