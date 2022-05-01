Pujols back at first base for Cardinals in series finale

Albert Pujols will play first base for the Cardinals for the first time since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series when he appears there Sunday for the finale of a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt is getting his first scheduled day off of the season even though he eight for 19 against Arizona starter Zach Davis. Pujols, who is one for 15 against right-handed pitching this season, also is nothing for six in his career against Davies. He has been the designated hitter in all of his starts this year.

With Goldschmidt out, Harrison Bader will hit second for the first time this season. Corey Dickerson will be the designated hitter and Paul DeJong is back at shortstop behind Jordan Hicks, who is making his third start of the season. Hicks had to leave his previous start in the third inning on Tuesday when he was struck in the right wrist by a smash up the middle.

The Cardinals have lost five of seven games after starting the season 9-4.

Of note, Bader took over the National League stolen base lead with his sixth on Saturday. The Cardinals have swiped 22 of 23 for the season.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Harrison Bader cf

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols 1b

6. Corey Dickerson dh

7. Dylan Carlson rf

8. Andrew Knizner c

9. Paul DeJong ss

RH Jordan Hicks p

Arizona lineup

1. Daulton Varsho c

2. Jordan Luplow cf

3. David Peralta lf

4. Christian Walker 1b

5. Seth Beer dh

6. Ketel Marte 2b

7. Pavin Smith rf

8. Nick Ahmed ss

9. Geraldo Perdomo 3b

RH Zach Davies p

