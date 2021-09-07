Pujols batting third for Dodgers in return to St. Louis

Cardinals fans will get their first look at Albert Pujols in person in St. Louis since 2019 in the first inning on Tuesday night. He's in the starting lineup for the Dodgers and batting third in their 6:45 p.m. start against the Cardinals.
Pujols wasn't in the lineup on Monday and chants of "We Want Albert!" came up in later innings with the chance of him appearing as a free agent, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't use him.
For the Cardinals, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is getting the day off and Matt Carpenter, who filled in for Nolan Arenado at third on Monday, will start there. Today is a notable day for Carpenter: It marks 10 years of major-league service time for him.
In Carpenter's case, it's a milestone more than anything. After a player hits the 10-year mark, five with the same team, they can veto any trade, but Carpenter already had a no-trade clause in his contract.
He joins Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Jon Lester, Andrew Miller, J.A. Happ and Paul Goldschmidt, who passed the 10-year mark in July, as Cardinals with 10 years of experience. Carpenter, Wainwright and Molina have had all those years with the Cardinals. The Giants, with Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford, are the only other team with three players who are 10-year vets all with the same team. There are only 17 active players with 10 or more years of service time all with one team.
Thursday's starter
Though the Cardinals have not named their starter for Thursday, Jake Woodford will get the nod. Woodford took batting practice with the starting pitchers before the game and then threw a bullpen session.
"If you have an instinct, you have an answer," said manager Mike Shildt.
Kwang Hyun Kim is still listed as the starting pitcher for Thursday, but Shildt said he is going to the bullpen.
'"Our bullpen, we've been in it a little bit," Shildt said. "KK will be a good teammate and pitch out of the bullpen today. Right now, we're in a fluid time of year."
Much of the pitching in this series has been a mystery. The Dodgers didn't announce that Corey Knebel would start until Tuesday afternoon and they still haven't named a starter for Wednesday.
The lineups:
Cardinals
1. Edman 2b
2. Carlson rf
3. O'Neill lf
4. Arenado 3b
5. Molina c
6. Carpenter 1b
7. DeJong ss
8. Bader cf