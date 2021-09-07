Pujols batting third for Dodgers in return to St. Louis

Cardinals fans will get their first look at Albert Pujols in person in St. Louis since 2019 in the first inning on Tuesday night. He's in the starting lineup for the Dodgers and batting third in their 6:45 p.m. start against the Cardinals.

Pujols wasn't in the lineup on Monday and chants of "We Want Albert!" came up in later innings with the chance of him appearing as a free agent, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't use him.

For the Cardinals, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is getting the day off and Matt Carpenter, who filled in for Nolan Arenado at third on Monday, will start there. Today is a notable day for Carpenter: It marks 10 years of major-league service time for him.

In Carpenter's case, it's a milestone more than anything. After a player hits the 10-year mark, five with the same team, they can veto any trade, but Carpenter already had a no-trade clause in his contract.