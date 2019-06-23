St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas pitches during a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, June 17, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Albert Pujols had two singles in his first four at-bats for the Los Angeles Angels Sunday night at Busch Stadium, giving him four hits, including a homer, in the three games he played here in his return after being gone nearly eight years.
Pujols received standing ovations before each of at-bats, grounding out the other two times.
The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the second when Miles Mikolas, who rarely walks anyone, passed opposing pitcher Tyler Skaggs with two out. Mikolas paid when Tommy La Stella singled home a run.
Los Angeles added a run in the sixth inning and the Angels ran themselves out of another one. Cardinals reliever John Brebbia walked two hitters and, with one out, gave way to lefthander Tyler Webb. Angels manager Brad Ausmus pulled starter Tyler Skaggs for pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ normal DH, who was limited to off-the-bench duties here in interleague play.
Ohtani singled to drive in one run and La Stella, another lefthanded hitter, singled ostensibly to score another. But Luis Rengifo fell down between third and home and walked into a tag at the plate by catcher Yadier Molina.
Before Pujols’ second-inning hit, on which left fielder Marcell Ozuna played the carom adroitly to stop Pujols in his tracks, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong had started a sparkling double play.
With a man at first, Kole Calhoun grounded to the right of Wong, who got to the ball and then flipped it with his glove to shortstop Paul DeJong, who was flashing across the bag.
Pujols' other hit, another single to left, came off Webb in the seventh. He was stranded as David Fletcher popped up.
CARDS LEAVE TWO IN FIFTH; MIKOLAS LIFTED
The Cardinals put two runners on base in an inning for the first time in the fifth as Wong and Yairo Munoz, hitting for Mikolas, both singled with two out. Matt Carpenter slashed a hard grounder to right field but directly to third baseman Fletcher, who was positioned there on the shift.
Mikolas was gone after 90 pitches but he walked two or fewer for the 31st consecutive outing.
HICKS HURT ONE DAY, REYES THE NEXT
The Cardinals will go for their first three-game sweep since they dusted the Chicago Cubs on May 31-June 2 when they play the Los Angeles Angels Sunday at Busch Stadium, whose patrons will big good-bye to longtime Cardinals star Albert Pujols, the Angels’ first baseman.
Barring an Angels-Cardinals World Series in the next couple of years, Sunday will be the final time the 39-year-old Pujols, who hit a dramatic, well-received homer on Saturday, will play here.
Pujols will not be facing Cardinals Jordan Hicks, who got him to ground out in the ninth inning Saturday. Hicks has been diagnosed with tendinitis, with some swelling, in his right triceps, manager Mike Shildt said, but Shildt doesn’t expect that the Cardinals will have to put Hicks n the injured list.
With the Cardinals off on Monday, Hicks won’t pitch at least until Wednesday and if he still is feeling something by Friday and can’t pitch, then the Cardinals would have to consider backdating him on the IL. The Cardinals also are off Thursday, so keeping Hicks out until Friday might seem the prudent approach.
But Shildt said Sunday afternoon, “There’s nothing, as of now, that indicates anything long-term or even a shorter-term concern. We’re really confident, from the doctors and the medical team, that it’s nothing related to anything structural.”
No MRI was needed, said Shildt. “If he still has some soreness in the next couple of days, we’ll take a deeper dive,” Shildt said.
Carlos Martinez, Andrew Miller and John Gant all could close games, Shildt said.
The news potentially was not as good concerning righthander Alex Reyes. Pitching for Memphis at Oklahoma City, Reyes, after a scoreless inning (two strikeouts, one hit, one walk), came out of the game in the second with right pectoral discomfort and will be re-evaluated on Monday.
Reyes has been troubled with a variety of arm issues for the past three seasons.
MIKOLAS BEAT ANGELS FOR FIRST WIN
Pujols will be at first base, hitting fifth for the Angels against Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas, who scored his first big-league victory against the Angels on May 20, 2012 in an interleague game while he was pitching for San Diego.
Mikolas, 5-7, who scattered six singles over six scoreless innings in his last previous start against Miami, has started only once against the Angels, losing to them as a Texas Rangers pitcher in 2014.
With lefthander Tyler Skaggs pitching for the Angels, Harrison Bader will get a start in center field for the Cardinals. Bader is one for his past 25.
SHILDT STILL MARVELS AT PUJOLS RECEPTION
“I’d never seen anything like that,” Shildt said about the raucous standing ovation accorded Pujols upon his home run on Saturday. “It was bottled up for almost eight years now, and everybody got to unleash it,” Shildt said.
“Albert won his second World Series here (in 2011) and what a magical thing that was, obviously. And, then, he was gone. That was a magical thing to have happened for a magical 11-year-run. Seven-and-a-half years later, he gets to come back. It was really neat to be a part of.'
FLAHERTY, WAINO TO FACE A'S
After a day off Monday, the Cardinals will entertain the Oakland A's and Stephen Piscotty Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Jack Flaherty will pitch Tuesday and Adam Wainwright will pitch on Wednesday before another off day.
Then, comes the last trip before the All-Star break _ a three-city tour to San Diego, Seattle and San Francisco.