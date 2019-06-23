With the bases loaded in the ninth inning Sunday night and Albert Pujols, one of the most productive hitters on this planet for two decades at the plate, the moment was rife for one more bit of damage by Pujols at Busch Stadium.
Alas, Pujols hit one of the weakest popups of his 19-season career, a looper to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and got a standing ovation so loud and so long that he popped up again _ out of the dugout _ to salute another capacity crowd with a curtain call.
Pujols tapped his heart as he descended into the dugout and many left the ball park, a little prematurely. Some 142,248 had enjoyed themselves thoroughly this weekend although not quite as much as the first two days because the Cardinals were beaten 6-4 by the Angels in the series finale, although the Cardinals went down firing, scoring four runs in the ninth after the Angels got four in the top half.
Jose Martinez's two-out homer, a 430-foot shot, in the ninth got the Cardinals' rally started. Kolten Wong doubled in two runs and pinch hitter Dexter Fowler delivered another with the Cardinals' third hit off the bench.
Matt Carpenter's single off the glove of pitcher Hansel Robles brought Paul DeJong to the plate as the potential winning run. But DeJong grounded into a forceout to end the game.
In five at-bats, all of which were preceded by standing ovations, Pujols singled twice and grounded out twice before his final popup. For the three games, he was four for 11 for a .364 average, which isn’t too far removed from what he did when he was here, terrorizing National League pitchers for 11 seasons.
The Angels had a chance to score many more than the six runs they did have as they had 15 hits and seven walks, stranding 14 runners.
Los Angeles led only 2-0 entering the ninth before John Gant, who had allowed only seven runs all season (1.54 ERA), was peppered with four runs as he walked two and gave up four hits in 1/3 inning.
The Cardinals had missed a chance to put pressure on the Angels in the eighth when pinch hitter Tommy Edman, who has hit for the cycle with only five hits in his brief major-league career, tripled off the right-center-field wall with one out. But Carpenter struck out and DeJong flied out.
ANGELS GO AHEAD IN SECOND
The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the second when Miles Mikolas, who rarely walks anyone, passed opposing pitcher Tyler Skaggs with two out. Mikolas paid when Tommy La Stella singled home a run. Skaggs never had walked in 27 career plate appearances.
Los Angeles added a run in the sixth inning and the Angels ran themselves out of another one. Cardinals reliever John Brebbia walked two hitters and, with one out, gave way to lefthander Tyler Webb. Angels manager Brad Ausmus pulled starter Tyler Skaggs for pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ normal DH, who was limited to off-the-bench duties here in interleague play.
Ohtani singled to drive in one run and La Stella, another lefthanded hitter, singled ostensibly to score another. But Luis Rengifo fell down between third and home and walked into a tag at the plate by catcher Yadier Molina.
Before Pujols’ second-inning hit, on which left fielder Marcell Ozuna played the carom adroitly to stop Pujols in his tracks, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong had started a sparkling double play.
With a man at first, Kole Calhoun grounded to the right of Wong, who got to the ball and then flipped it with his glove to shortstop Paul DeJong, who was flashing across the bag.
Pujols' other hit, another single to left, came off Webb in the seventh. He was stranded as David Fletcher popped up.
CARDS LEAVE TWO IN FIFTH; MIKOLAS LIFTED
The Cardinals put two runners on base in an inning for the first time in the fifth as Wong and Yairo Munoz, hitting for Mikolas, both singled with two out. Matt Carpenter slashed a hard grounder to right field but directly to third baseman Fletcher, who was positioned there on the shift.
Mikolas was gone after 90 pitches but he walked two or fewer for the 31st consecutive outing.
HICKS HURT ONE DAY, REYES THE NEXT
The Cardinals will go for their first three-game sweep since they dusted the Chicago Cubs on May 31-June 2 when they play the Los Angeles Angels Sunday at Busch Stadium, whose patrons will big good-bye to longtime Cardinals star Albert Pujols, the Angels’ first baseman.
Barring an Angels-Cardinals World Series in the next couple of years, Sunday will be the final time the 39-year-old Pujols, who hit a dramatic, well-received homer on Saturday, will play here.
Pujols will not be facing Cardinals Jordan Hicks, who got him to ground out in the ninth inning Saturday. Hicks has been diagnosed with tendinitis, with some swelling, in his right triceps, manager Mike Shildt said, but Shildt doesn’t expect that the Cardinals will have to put Hicks n the injured list.
With the Cardinals off on Monday, Hicks won’t pitch at least until Wednesday and if he still is feeling something by Friday and can’t pitch, then the Cardinals would have to consider backdating him on the IL. The Cardinals also are off Thursday, so keeping Hicks out until Friday might seem the prudent approach.
But Shildt said Sunday afternoon, “There’s nothing, as of now, that indicates anything long-term or even a shorter-term concern. We’re really confident, from the doctors and the medical team, that it’s nothing related to anything structural.”
But Hicks will have an MRI on Monday and Shildt, before that had been revealed, said, “If he still has some soreness in the next couple of days, we’ll take a deeper dive."
Carlos Martinez, Andrew Miller and John Gant all could close games, Shildt said.
The news potentially was not as good concerning righthander Alex Reyes. Pitching for Memphis at Oklahoma City, Reyes, after a scoreless inning (two strikeouts, one hit, one walk), came out of the game in the second with right pectoral discomfort and will be re-evaluated on Monday.
Reyes has been troubled with a variety of arm issues for the past three seasons.
MIKOLAS BEAT ANGELS FOR FIRST WIN
Pujols will be at first base, hitting fifth for the Angels against Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas, who scored his first big-league victory against the Angels on May 20, 2012 in an interleague game while he was pitching for San Diego.
Mikolas, 5-7, who scattered six singles over six scoreless innings in his last previous start against Miami, has started only once against the Angels, losing to them as a Texas Rangers pitcher in 2014.
With lefthander Tyler Skaggs pitching for the Angels, Harrison Bader will get a start in center field for the Cardinals. Bader is one for his past 25.
SHILDT STILL MARVELS AT PUJOLS RECEPTION
“I’d never seen anything like that,” Shildt said about the raucous standing ovation accorded Pujols upon his home run on Saturday. “It was bottled up for almost eight years now, and everybody got to unleash it,” Shildt said.
“Albert won his second World Series here (in 2011) and what a magical thing that was, obviously. And, then, he was gone. That was a magical thing to have happened for a magical 11-year-run. Seven-and-a-half years later, he gets to come back. It was really neat to be a part of.'
FLAHERTY, WAINO TO FACE A'S
After a day off Monday, the Cardinals will entertain the Oakland A's and Stephen Piscotty Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Jack Flaherty will pitch Tuesday and Adam Wainwright will pitch on Wednesday before another off day.
Then, comes the last trip before the All-Star break _ a three-city tour to San Diego, Seattle and San Francisco.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Jose Martinez rf
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9, Miles Mikolas p
ANGELS LINEUP
1. Tommy LaStella 2b
2. Mike Trout cf
3. Justin Upton lf
4. Kole Calhoun rf
5. Albert Pujols 1b
6. David Fletcher 3b
7. Luis Rengifo ss
8. Dustin Garneau c
9. Tyler Skaggs p