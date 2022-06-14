Pujols to pass Flood for seventh place on Cardinals' games played list

Albert Pujols will pass another Cardinal on the charts Tuesday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pujols will play his 1,739th game as a Cardinal, moving him past Curt Flood into seventh place. Red Schoendienst is next at 1,795. The start for Pujols will be a rare one at first base as Paul Goldschmidt serves as the DH in Game 1 and plays first base Tuesday night in the nightcap.
Tommy Edman, who has missed just one of 62 previous games, is not in the lineup for Game 1 on what portends to be one of the steamiest, grueling days in recent history at Busch Stadium. Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop.
Left-hander Matthew Liberatore, summoned from Class AAA Memphis as the 27th man for the doubleheader, will make his fourth start for the Cardinals after one good one, one so-so start and one poor outing. Right-hander Miles Mikolas will work the second game. Yadier Molina will catch Game 1 and Andrew Knizner, who has handled all of Mikolas’ outings, will start Tuesday night.
Photos: Cardinals stage a comeback against Pittsburgh
The Cardinals' Dylan Carlson celebrates his three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan photos, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson (3) celebrates his three-run home with Cardinals Juan Yepez (36) in the sixth inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson (3) hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammate Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated by teammates after hiting a solo home run in the seventh inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Juan Yepez (36) singles in the sixth inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill steals second base, beating a throw to Pittsburgh shortstop Diego Castillo in the sixth inning Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals Andrew Knizner (7) advances to second base after a wild throw to first base to Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Yu Chang (6) in the eighth inning of baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) singles in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) congratulates Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) on closing out the Cardinals 7-5 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan (33) rounds first base for a double in the second inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) reacts to giving up a three-run home run to Pittsburgh Pirates Michael Chavis (2) in the fifth inning on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Cardinals' Brendan Donovan. left, dives into second for a double beating a tag by Pirates second baseman Yu Chang in the second inning on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) gathers himself after giving up a three-run home run to Pittsburgh Pirates Michael Chavis (2) in the fifth inning on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan (33) rounds first base for a double in the second inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) watches as Pittsburgh Pirates Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his three-run home run with Pirates Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) in the fifth inning of baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Juan Yepez (36) charges a single by Pittsburgh Pirates Michael Chavis (2) in the fourth inning of baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Juan Yepez (36) deflects a single by Pittsburgh Pirates Michael Chavis (2) in the fourth inning of baseball game on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) sits in the dugout after giving up a three-run home run to Pittsburgh Pirates Michael Chavis (2) in the fifth inning on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Serenity Spinler, 9, of Edwardsville cools off at the Cardinals game on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan (33) dives into second for a double in the second inning of baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) stands for the national anthem before the start of his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) stands alongside bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd (72) andDusty Blake (90) for the national anthem before the start of his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) gathers himself after giving up a solo home run to Pittsburgh Pirates Diego Castillo (64) in the second inning on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) warms up in the bullpen before the start of his major league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
