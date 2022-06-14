Pujols to pass Flood for seventh place on Cardinals' games played list

Albert Pujols will pass another Cardinal on the charts Tuesday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols will play his 1,739th game as a Cardinal, moving him past Curt Flood into seventh place. Red Schoendienst is next at 1,795. The start for Pujols will be a rare one at first base as Paul Goldschmidt serves as the DH in Game 1 and plays first base Tuesday night in the nightcap.

Tommy Edman, who has missed just one of 62 previous games, is not in the lineup for Game 1 on what portends to be one of the steamiest, grueling days in recent history at Busch Stadium. Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore, summoned from Class AAA Memphis as the 27th man for the doubleheader, will make his fourth start for the Cardinals after one good one, one so-so start and one poor outing. Right-hander Miles Mikolas will work the second game. Yadier Molina will catch Game 1 and Andrew Knizner, who has handled all of Mikolas’ outings, will start Tuesday night.

Cardinals lineup

1. Brendan Donovan rf

2. Nolan Gorman 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt dh

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Tyler O’Neill lf

6. Albert Pujols 1b

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Yadier Molina c

9. Edmundo Sosa ss

LH Matthew Liberatore p

Pittsburgh lineup

1.Tucupita Marcano lf

2. Bryan Reynolds dh

3. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3b

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.