 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pujols, who will start on opening day for Cardinals, announces he will file for divorce

  • 0

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals’ 28-man roster is set for Thursday’s start of the season at home with Pittsburgh. While left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas is on the list of pitchers slated to face Washington on Monday in Jupiter, he will not be on the opening-day club.

Right-handed rookie Andre Pallante, impressive this spring, will be the 15th pitcher on the club. Thomas and right-hander Jake Walsh, another rookie, will be headed for Memphis on Tuesday in time for the start of the Class AAA club’s season. Walsh was optioned off the 40-man roster.

To get down to 28, the Cardinals also reassigned catcher Julio Rodriguez and utility man Cory Spangenberg to the minors, and right-hander Jack Flaherty (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Of more importance to St. Louis fans, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Albert Pujols would start as his designated hitter Thursday, marking Pujols' 22d consecutive opening-day start, tied for second all-time in the majors.

People are also reading…

Pete Rose had 23, and Carl Yastrzemski and Henry Aaron had 22.

The lineup also appears set, at least batting-order wise. Dylan Carlson will hit first Monday and Tommy Edman ninth. The rest of the lineup, in order, for the game will be Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, Pujols, Paul DeJong, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader eighth ahead of Edman.

Marmol said this very well could be the batting order Thursday.

So far, Pujols is slated to see his first game action at first base behind Miles Mikolas, while Goldschmidt will serve as the designated hitter, although Marmol said he might change his mind and play Pujols at first Tuesday in the final game of the spring, to be contested with the Miami Marlins. Left-hander Steven Matz is in line to make that start.

After he exited from Monday's game, Pujols through his agent announced he is separating from his wife, Deidre Pujols. Pujols requested privacy regarding the matter but fielded reporters' baseball questions, expressing excitement about his opening-day start.

Here is the statement released by agent Dan Lozano on behalf of Pujols:

"I’ve been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what’s been going on at home and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre. I realize this is not the most opportune time with Opening Day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place. These situations are never easy and isn’t something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen. For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord for His guidance. I am thankful for the five beautiful children that we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time."

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt dh

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Albert Pujols 1b

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Tommy Edman 2b

RH Miles Mikolas p

Catch '22: The Cardinals have a superb defense, but do they have a subpar offense?

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball beat writers and sports columnists take a look at the Cardinals' 2022 season prospects.

St. Louis Cardinals

Writers predict each division and the World Series winner

  • 0

Who will take each division? What about the World Series? 

Gordo: 2022 MLB division previews look similar to 2021
St. Louis Cardinals

Gordo: 2022 MLB division previews look similar to 2021

  • Jeff Gordon
  • 0

A look at the National League and American League teams.

Pipeline isn't loaded, but several top-end prospects could help the Cardinals soon
St. Louis Cardinals

Pipeline isn't loaded, but several top-end prospects could help the Cardinals soon

  • Daniel Guerrero
  • 0

The Cardinals have some intriguing minor league prospects.

'Trust your gut, don't cover your butt': Advice from managers for Cardinals' first-year skipper
St. Louis Cardinals

'Trust your gut, don't cover your butt': Advice from managers for Cardinals' first-year skipper

  • Derrick Goold
  • 0

The Post-Dispatch talked to major-league managers, past and present, to ask what lesson they learned that can only be experienced as a manager.

Photos: These five rookie MLB managers led a team to a World Series trophy
St. Louis Cardinals

Photos: These five rookie MLB managers led a team to a World Series trophy

  • Derrick Goold
  • 0

Cardinals first-year manager Oliver Marmol, at 35 the only manager in the majors younger than 40, has not been shy about his expectations and …

Hochman: World Series or bust? Yes, getting to the fall classic for the Cardinals is a must
Benjamin Hochman

Hochman: World Series or bust? Yes, getting to the fall classic for the Cardinals is a must

  • Benjamin Hochman
  • 0

Miles Mikolas said: “Anything that's not a World Series should upset everybody in here. That's the only way to go about it.”

Media Views: Big changes with MLB's national TV coverage, including weekly streaming-only games
St. Louis Cardinals

Media Views: Big changes with MLB's national TV coverage, including weekly streaming-only games

  • Dan Caesar
  • 0

ESPN's baseball schedule shrinks considerably; TBS has Tuesday night games

Photos: Look back at the past 10 World Series winners
St. Louis Cardinals

Photos: Look back at the past 10 World Series winners

  • Benjamin Hochman
  • 0

Take a look back on recent World Series-winning teams, from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 to the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

BenFred: Cardinals legends tour (Pujols, Molina, Wainwright) should increase, not decrease, pressure on front office
Ben Frederickson

BenFred: Cardinals legends tour (Pujols, Molina, Wainwright) should increase, not decrease, pressure on front office

  • Ben Frederickson
  • 0

A team built to hit fans squarely in the feels will be put to the test, to find out if 2022 is more about flashing back, or forging forward.

DH: Pujols starred in the role during first stint with the club
St. Louis Cardinals

DH: Pujols starred in the role during first stint with the club

  • Rick Hummel
  • 0

Slugger Albert Pujols is the most productive designated hitter in Cardinals franchise history

Hummel: Predicting the Cardinals leading designated hitter contenders
St. Louis Cardinals

Hummel: Predicting the Cardinals leading designated hitter contenders

  • Rick Hummel
  • 0

A look at the players that will likely be filling the DH role for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Give them a hand: Cardinals' need offensive mettle to help golden defense grasp title aspirations
St. Louis Cardinals

Give them a hand: Cardinals' need offensive mettle to help golden defense grasp title aspirations

  • Derrick Goold
  • 0

A record five Gold Gloves return to the Cardinals field, but will defense be enough to claim the one trophy out of reach? 

Charting the top defenses of all time in Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals

Charting the top defenses of all time in Major League Baseball

  • Derrick Goold
  • 0

Elite fielders have the range to cover flaws elsewhere on the roster, but several of the finest and most-decorated defensive teams of all time…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News