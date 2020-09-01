Queen City crush: Brad Miller swats two homers, seven RBIs as Cardinals rout Reds 16-2

Brad Miller has five RBIs through five innings and the Cardinals hold a 13-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Miller has tied a career high with those five RBIs, and Kolten Wong, about to come out of the game, has tied a career high with four base hits. Hit by a pitch in his final at-bat, Wong has reached base five times and scored four of the Cardinals' runs.

Miller had a two-run double in the Cardinals' six-run first inning, and he had a two-run homer in the third. In the sixth inning, Andrew Knizner came off the bench to pinch-hit for Paul Goldschmidt and it didn't take long for him to get in the spirit of drubbing the Reds. Knizner laced a two-run single up the middle to push the Cardinals to their current score.

The Reds are speeding through pitchers at a rate that could leave them with a position player to cover at least one innings.

They did debut their new closer, imported reliever Archie Bradley, but did so in the third inning when they had 20 outs yet to get.

At one point in the game, the Cardinals had nine runs and the Reds had only seven outs against the lineup.