Quick hits: Cardinals' Pujols slams, Wainwright buffaloes Colorado

Adam Wainwright, two weeks shy of his 41st birthday, stopped the Colorado Rockies on three hits over seven innings Thursday in a 13-0 Cardinals victory. But Wainwright had to defer to his elders.

Albert Pujols, 42 years old, was the story of the day at Busch Stadium, achieving something he never had done in his storied career by pinch-hitting a grand slam in the third inning against former Cardinals left-hander Austin Gomber. Pujols’ homer, the 690th of his career, sixth as a pinch hitter and 16th grand slam overall, was the cherry on top of Thursday’s game.

The Cardinals already led 6-0 when Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pulled back left-handed-hitting Brendan Donovan, who had had two hits, and sent up Pujols. On the second pitch to him, a 92 mile per hour fastball, Pujols drilled a liner just over the left-field wall or his 11th homer of the season and third in his past three games.

His 16th slam tied Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and. . . Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts. Gomber had set himself up for this by walking three hitters previously in the inning.

It was Pujols’ third grand slam hit behind Wainwright, both of the previous ones coming in 2009. With five total bases, including a run-scoring single in the seventh for his fifth run batted in, Pujols moved one behind Cardinals great Stan Musial for second all-time in total bases at 6,133. Aaron leads at 6,856.

The Cardinals, who are 15-3 this month, shot to 15 games over .500 at 66-51 as they swept the three-game series, beating the Rockies for the 12th consecutive time at Busch, 18th time in 19 meetings and 35th time in the past 41 games here.

Wainwright and 40-year-old catcher Yadier Molina, who threw out a runner trying to steal, combined for their 320th start as a battery, four off the major-league mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich throwing to Bill Freehan.

After taking a no-hitter into the seventh in his most recent start only to get a no-decision, Wainwright scored his ninth victory this year and 193rd in his career.

Two of the Rockies’ three hits off him were on the infield. Wainwright didn't walk a batter for the fifth time this season and struck out seven. He set down the final 13 men to face him as he raised his career mark to 12-1 against the Rockies, including 8-1 here with an 0.75 earned run average.

The Cardinals' victory was their most one-sided shutout win at Busch.

A singular effort

Four singles and a checked-swing groundout by Nolen Arenado jump-started the Cardinals to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Lars Nootbaar singled past diving first baseman Elehuris Montero and Donovan, who had three hits on Wednesday, looped a single to left.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in his 93rd run with a single to right center, sending Donovan to third. Donovan, breaking quickly off third, dived home headfirst as Arenado tapped to Montero.

Nolan Gorman struck out but Tyler O’Neill rifled a single to right center to send in Goldschmidt with the third run.

Injury added to insult for Colorado

Antonio Senzatela was tagged for two more runs in the second and also had to come out of the game with an injury. In a play reminiscent of Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz suffering a torn left knee ligament in trying to field a dribbler near first base, Senzatela’s left knee buckled as he first tried to field Donovan’s dribbler and then pivoted to try to cover first base.

First baseman Montero’s underhanded throw drifted past Senzatela as he limped toward the bag and then crumpled to the ground. Tommy Edman, who had doubled and had moved up on Nootbaar’s grounder, scored the first run of the inning.

With Gomber on the mound, Goldschmidt belted a drive to deep left center where center fielder Garrett Hampson made a leaping attempt to catch the ball. He had it, but his glove was dislodged at the wall as Hampson banged into the barrier and Donovan scored from first base on a double by Goldschmidt, who raised his RBI total to 94. .

Not only did Senzatela have to leave the game but Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon, the Rockies’ best player in the series, had to depart in the top of the second after he had legged out an infield hit.

Nootbaar takes another bite out of Rockies

Nootbaar, who reached base three times and scored twice on Wednesday, jumped right-hander Robert Stephenson for a two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch in the fifth. Leadoff man Nootbaar reached base three more times in this game as he hit his sixth homer of the season.

The Cardinals’ right fielder followed the home run by making a diving catch to rob Connor Joe of a hit in the Rockies’ sixth.