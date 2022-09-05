Quick hits: Flaherty allows one run in 5 innings in return, but Cardinals fall 6-0

Jack Flaherty’s return to the big-league mound for the first time since June 26 was promising as he finessed his way through five innings, allowing just one run. But he was outdone by Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez, who had dominated the Cardinals in the 2019 postseason and did it again Monday, holding held them to just two hits in five innings in what turned out to be a 6-0 loss for the Cardinals on Labor Day at Busch Stadium.

Almost all the Nationals' damage was done against the Cardinals bullpen and Flaherty had to scramble to get out of the game allowing only one run. The Nationals had a runner on in each of Flaherty’s five innings. After giving up a run in the third, he struck out three Nationals with a runner on second. In the fourth, Washington had runners on second and third with one out and Flaherty escaped without allowing a run. In the fifth, Washington had runners on first and third with one out and he again got out of the jam with two fly outs.

After five innings, he had thrown 91 pitches and came out. He allowed one run on six hits, striking out six and walking one and hitting a batter. Washington left seven runners on base in Flaherty’s five innings.

Flaherty didn’t have a pitch limit for the game, having thrown 102 pitches in his last rehab start with Springfield. Of his 91 pitches, 59 were strikes, with 14 of them swings and misses.

Little goes a long way for Nationals

The Nationals opened up a 5-0 lead in the sixth just after Flaherty left and they did it one base at a time. They used five singles and a walk and a sacrifice fly to score four times off Cardinals relievers Andre Pallante and Chris Stratton.

After Ildemaro Vargas replaced Cesar Hernandez on first on a fielder’s choice, the next five Nationals either reached on a single or a walk, the first four coming against Pallante. Stratton came in and gave up an RBI single and a sacrifice fly before getting out of the inning. Two of the hits didn’t leave the infield.

O’Neill gamble doesn’t pay off

An attempted diving catch by centerfielder Tyler O’Neill in the third inning put the Cardinals in a 1-0 hole.

O’Neill dived to try and catch a line drive by C.J. Abrmas to lead off the third and he came up well short. The ball got past him and went to the wall, where it was eventually retrieved by Lars Nootbaar with Abrams stopping at third.

Lane Thomas followed with a ground-rule double into the left-field corner that, had O’Neill played Abrams’ ball on the bounce, he would have had to stop at third. Flaherty then struck out the next three hitters to limit the damage to one run.

Cards can’t convert in first

The Cardinals had a cinematic moment in the first inning, loading the bases with one out for Albert Pujols, but nothing came of it.

With the fans on their feet and hoping for a bit of history in home run 696, Pujols started with a line drive foul that just missed O’Neill as he took his lead. Then Pujols struck out on a 3-2 pitch and Corey Dickerson followed with a fly out to left that ended the inning.

The Cardinals had loaded the bases on an infield single by O’Neill and then walks to Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado from Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. The best hit ball of the inning was an out as Lars Nootbaar started the inning with a long fly ball that Nationals rightfielder Josh Palacios made a leaping catch of against the wall.