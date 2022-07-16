Quick Hits: Miles Mikolas is cool on a sweltering day as Cardinals pound Reds

On a sweltering 99 degree day at Busch Stadium Saturday, Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas, who comes from Jupiter, Florida, where it is this hot on a lot of days, had the cooling tonic for a well-ridden Cardinals bullpen. Seven innings.

In the past eight games, only one Cardinals starter has made it through at least seven innings. It has been Mikolas twice. He allowed only two more singles over seven innings and threw two double play balls as the Cardinals jumped on Cincinnati early and posted an 11-3 victory.

Mikolas has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts.

The win was the Cardinals’ sixth in eight meetings with the second-division Reds and was their second in two days here, giving them their first series win out of three on this homestand.

Paul Goldschmidt, ending a 17-game drought, smacked his 20th homer of the season and 300th of his career to score Tommy Edman ahead of him in the second inning. Lars Nootbaar, just back from the minors again, ripped a three-run homer off Hunter Strickland in the eighth extending his hitting streak to six games, two of which Nootbaar didn't start.

Edman, who had his fourth multi-hit game out of his past five, scored three runs in the first three innings against the Reds, who appear to have run out of steam after taking two out of three from the Yankees in an exhausting series in New York before coming here.

The Cardinals did suffer a casualty, though. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa jammed his left leg into the wall in front of the left-field box seats in the eighth inning as he failed to catch up with Joey Votto's foul fly. X-Rays revealed no fracture.

The Cardinals had four batters hit by pitches in the game, including Andrew Knizner, who was nailed in the back by Strickland after Nootbaar's homer. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson then had to get out of the way of an up-and-in pitch from Johan Oviedo in the ninth.

Reds’ left-hander walks on the wild side

The Reds struck quickly, very quickly, in the first. India belted Mikolas’ fifth pitch of the game, a slider, for his fourth homer and a 1-0 Reds lead.

The Cardinals had one hit in their half of the first, Edman’s leadoff single but got two runs out of it as Cincinnati left-hander Nick Lodolo issued three walks on 13 pitches to Albert Pujols, Tyler O’Neill and Brendan Donovan, the last of which forced in a run. A second run scored when Sosa was hit in the left elbow guard by a pitch. Pujols, who scored this run, literally walked his way all around the bases.

Finally ... 300 for Goldschmidt

Cardinals All-Star first baseman Goldschmidt last had homered against Miami’s Pablo Lopez on June 27. That was homer No. 19 for the season.

After so long, Goldschmidt, who was the DH on Saturday, wasn’t sure. Left fielder Stuart Fairchild had made a leaping attempt on the ball and Goldschmidt stopped his home-run trot and retreated, perhaps seeing something that nobody else saw.

Goldschmidt then got the go-ahead and continued his trot. When the announcement of his 300th was made, Goldschmidt popped out of the dugout briefly to acknowledge the Busch Stadium curtain call.

Lodolo then got wild again, hitting two more batters before Sosa singled off his glove for the Cardinals third run of the inning and fifth of the game. The fifth run of the game was the second scored by Pujols, who has 1,889 for his career, tying Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 11th place. After three walks, three hit batters and a wild pitch, the rookie was lifted for right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the third inning.

Edman three for three

Edman, who has kicked a recent slump, had three plate appearances in the first three innings. And he scored three runs.

Edman walked with one out in the third. Dylan Carlson, who had struck out twice in the first two innings, whistled a triple into the right-field corner, scoring Edman. Carlson scored on Goldschmidt’s bloop single to right as first baseman Votto ran a long way for the ball only to have it drop out of his reach as right fielder Tyler Naquin only observed. It was 7-1.

Both clubs get sloppy late

The Reds committed errors on back-to-back plays in the seventh, giving the Cardinals an eighth run. A successful challenge negated a forceout the Reds thought they had at second base when shortstop Matt Reynolds was deemed to be off the bag.

But third baseman Donovan booted a double play ball in the eighth behind T.J. McFarland, who was tagged for two unearned runs. But he did walk two of the four hitters he faced.