The Cardinals game on Friday night vs. the Reds has been postponed because of rain.
With a doubleheader already scheduled for Saturday, the teams will have to play a doubleheader on Sunday as well.
It will be day-night doubleheaders on both days. On Saturday, the games will be at 12:15 and 6:15. On Sunday, it will be 12:05 (pushed up from 1:15) and 6:05. It's going to be a busy three days for both teams, with back-to-back doubleheaders and then both teams playing a day game on Monday for Labor Day. The Cardinals will start five games in a span of 49 hours.
Fans with tickets for Friday night's game should use them for the second game on Sunday. Gates for that game will open at 4:35 p.m.
Dakota Hudson, who was supposed to throw on Friday night, will pitch Game 1 on Saturday and Michael Wacha, who was supposed to throw the first game, will now throw the second. Miles Mikolas will start the first game on Sunday and Daniel Ponce de Leon, who was supposed to throw the second game on Saturday, will now throw the second game on Sunday.
For the Reds, it will be Trevor Bauer, Friday's scheduled starter, in Game 1 and Sonny Gray in Game 2. The Reds pitching for Sunday is still TBD. Tyler Mahle was scheduled to throw the first game on Saturday and Luis Castillo was supposed to pitch Sunday.
The teams were already allowed to activate a 26th player for Saturday. Sunday is Sept. 1, so the roster limit is off on that day and the teams can have players galore.
The last time the Cardinals had back-to-back doubleheaders at Busch as in 1994, when they played four games vs. the Braves on July 21 and 22. The last time they did it overall was on Aug. 20 and 21 of 1998 at the New York Mets. The Cardinals played back-to-back doubleheaders at Busch on July 7 and July 8 of 1987. The Cardinals went 4-0 in those games against the Dodgers.
O'NEILL RECALLED; THOMAS INJURED
The first X-rays taken in Milwaukee, the Tuesday night he was hit by a pitch, didn’t reveal a fracture to Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas’ right wrist. But a CT scan taken here Thursday, after the Cardinals returned from their trip, revealed a fracture.
Thomas was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and likely is out for the remainder of the regular season.
Thomas also had been hit on the right arm earlier in the Milwaukee series.
"He survived the first hit by pitch and didn't come out as clean on the second one," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Small fracture in a smaller bone in his right wrist that is going to impact him for three to six weeks."
And with four weeks to go in the regular season, those numbers are not favorable for Thomas returning this season.
"When I say three to six weeks, you can do the math," Shildt said. "It will be three weeks before he gets out of his cast, so you can kind of deduce it yourself. Never say never but it's not favorable."
Outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who had been on a minor league rehabilitation option for a left wrist strain he had suffered on July 31, was removed from the injured list and activated for Friday night’s game here against Cincinnati.
O’Neill, batting .279 for the season with five homers, was six for 22 at Memphis and Springfield with one homer.
Thomas hit .316 with four homers in just at-bats for the Cardinals.
Thomas often came in as a late-inning defensive replacement in the outfield, but that may not be the case for O'Neill.
"I think Thomas is considered to be close to a Bader caliber defender," Shildt said, "and Tyler is an improving defender that we have confidence in. But different type of player, maybe some different usage."
Infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson, who had been waived earlier in the week, has cleared waivers and has become a free agent.
As for how this might affect September callups, Shildt said there would likely be someone who wasn't going to be called up before who will now be called up.
"But you look up and we try to figure out where's that sweet spot of the number of guys, who's going to get work, and the guys that are hanging around you don't have a role for or see a role for," Shildt said. "Clearly, you can do a lot of different things when you expand the roster. With Lane, you're talking about eight different guys with the ability to play the outfield."
While Shildt wouldn't say who was being called up -- official word of that will likely come Saturday -- he did say that coaches from the team's minor-league staff will cycle through, including Jose Oquendo.
EARLIER TODAY
The Cubs have already beaten the Brewers today, 7-1, so the Cardinals will start Friday's game with a one-game lead on the Cubs and a six-game lead on the Brewers.
LINEUPS
(ok, the game has been rained out; but if the game had been played, these would have been the lineups):
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. Goldschmidt 1b
4. Ozuna lf
5. DeJong ss
6. Molina c
7. Carpenter 3b
8. Bader cf
9. Hudson p
REDS
1. Van Meter lf
2. Votto 1b
3. Suarez 3b
4. Aquino rf
5. Galvis 2b
6. Senzel cf
7. Barnhart c
8. Iglesias ss
9. Bauer p