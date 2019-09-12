DENVER — Having done what no visitor to Coors Field -- or Mile High Stadium, for that matter -- has ever done, the Cardinals seek to salvage a series against Colorado with a getaway-day look to the lineup.
Rangel Ravelo, who had the sharp liner that ended Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Rockies, starts at first base.
Rookie Andrew Knizner gets the nod behind the plate.
The break for Paul Goldschmidt could be the last of the season for the Cardinals' everyday first baseman who is jockeying with shortstop Paul DeJong for the team lead in games played. DeJong moves into Goldschmidt's No. 3 spot in the lineup for the afternoon game at Coors Field, and if Goldschmidt does not appear in the game DeJong will tie him with 144 games played this season.
Knizner starts as Matt Wieters continues to mend a torn calf. The veteran and backup catcher has not been able to move comfortably from a standstill and that limits him on the bases and breaking from the batter's box. He has not had any trouble catching, and hours before the first pitch Wednesday was able to throw to the bases without trouble. It's the concern that breaking from first or sprinting out of the box would cause a more severe injury.
The Cardinals have been held to two runs in two days at Coors, and Goldschmidt has both RBIs. He brought one home on a groundout and the other on a double, one of the few extra-base hits for the Cardinals at a ballpark that invites damage.
The Cardinals are two-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
DeJong called the team "in between" and a bit "passive" against a Rockies team that has downshifted from testing the Cardinals with fastballs to more off-speed pitches. Wentzville Holt product Tim Melville makes the start Thursday afternoon against the Cardinals, and it will be his first appearance vs. the Cardinals since he started at Busch for the Reds in 2016.
Here's the lineup he'll face:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul DeJong, SS
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Matt Carpenter, 3B
6. Rangel Ravelo, 1B
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, P
Coors Field is the only active park in the National League where Matt Carpenter has yet to hit a home run.
Check back throughout the morning, afternoon, and early evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage of the series finale. The Cardinals return home Friday to start a three-game series against Milwaukee at Busch Stadium. They have two road series remaining in the regular season -- a visit to Wrigley Field next weekend and then a jaunt back west for a three-game series in Arizona before concluding the regular season at home.