Mike Matheny, fired as Cardinals manager just before the All-Star break last year despite never having a losing season in 6 ½ years with them, has resurfaced as the manager of the Kansas City Royals.
The press conference introducing Matheny to the Kansas City media will take place at 1 p.m. today at Kauffman Stadium. Matheny, 49, replaces Ned Yost, who directed the Royals to the 2015 World Series crown and retired after this past season.
Matheny was 591-474 with the Cardinals after replacing Tony La Russa following the Cardinals’ World Series championship in 2011. Matheny became the first manager to reach the postseason in his first four seasons, including an appearance in the 2013 World Series which the Cardinals lost to the Boston Red Sox.
But the Cardinals missed the postseason in 2016-17 and would miss it again in 2018 after Matheny was dismissed in July and replaced by Mike Shildt, who guided the Cardinals to the National League Central Division title this season and a berth in the league championship series.
Matheny was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, which was the same job that Yost had before being hired as manager. The speculation that Matheny would take over for Yost had been considerable.
"Our entire organization is delighted to announce and celebrate the hiring of Mike Matheny," said Royals general manager Dayton Moore in a statement. "Every department has had the pleasure to work and interact with him this past season. Through this interaction, it became very clear to our leadership team that Mike is the obvious person to lead our baseball team."
The Royals are coming off another 100-loss season and in the midst of a massive rebuilding effort after their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014-15.
Matheny was a Gold Glove-winning catcher when he played for the Cardinals from 2000-2004 and appeared in postseason play three times with the team, including the 2004 World Series, also a loss to the Red Sox.