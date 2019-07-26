Yadier Molina will return to a hand specialist as he works through discomfort in his right thumb but has returned to some “baseball activities” along with outfielder Marcell Ozuna, manager Mike Shildt said Friday afternoon.
Molina is recovering from a strained thumb tendon and Ozuna from a fractured finger in his right hand.
“He’s still working through some of the discomfort,” Shildt said of Molina. “It’s improved but there’s still some level of it still there, so he’s going to get a re-evaluation and see what that looks like.”
Ozuna had been able to swing lightly before Friday and was expected to go through some batting practice.
“I think with Yadi we knew going in right away it was going to take a full three weeks,” Shildt said. “That part was pretty clear cut. With Ozuna, there’s more clarity now, but there was a two- to six-week range.”
Asked if they would need to see some at-bats elsewhere before returning to the team, Shildt said, “That’s pretty likely.”
Meanwhile, Matt Carpenter is playing this weekend in Springfield. He previously went 0-for-6 in two games with Memphis.
Shildt says offense is set
Now that the Cardinals are generating more runs, Shildt said he believes the team has everything it needs offensively to win the National League Central. The Cardinals have scored 79 runs in 14 games, for an average of 5.6 per game, since the All-Star break after needing 20 games to score that many in 20 games prior to the break.
“I don’t think there’s any question. We’ve demonstrated that recently,” Shildt said. “We talked about it before and hadn’t experienced it as much. Now we’re experiencing and seeing it. And there are some guys who aren’t with us that are highly capable. There isn’t any question we have what we need.”
The Cardinals have hit at least one home run in nine consecutive games. During that time, 10 different players have combined for 20 homers.
“The timing of it makes sense,” Shildt said of the show of power. “Guys are starting to click more. The approach is good. It’s pretty impressive.”
2004 team to be honored
The 2004 Cardinals will be honored in a pregame ceremony Saturday with 24 players and coaches expected to be on hand or represented. The team posted 105 wins and won the National League.
Among those scheduled to be in attendance: Tony La Russa, Chris Carpenter, Jim Edmonds, Scott Rolen, Ray Lankford, Jason Isringhausen, Matt Morris, Woody Williams, Jeff Suppan, Jason Marquis, Tony Womack, Reggie Sanders, Ray King, Julian Tavarez, Jason Simontacchi, Marlon Anderson, So Taguchi represented by his son Kan, Hector Luna, Bo Hart, Walt Jocketty, Jose Oquendo and Joe Pettini.
Munoz hitting leadoff
Yairo Munoz will lead off and play third base and Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup playing left field as the Cardinals open a three-game series with Houston at Busch Stadium on Friday night.
O'Neill peaked at .322 on July 18 before hitting a 1-for-18 skid that has dropped his batting average to .274. He sat out Thursday's 6-3 win at Pittsburgh. Munoz, who started in left field Thursday, has the Cardinals' highest batting average at .298.
The Cardinals have won their last five games and are tied for first place with the Cubs entering the weekend. The Cubs are in Milwaukee for the weekend.
Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.24 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals and Houston will go with Jose Urquidy (1-0, 5.54 ERA), who is making his fourth career start.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Yairo Munoz, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Astros' lineup
1. George Springer, CF
2. Jose Altuve, 2B
3. Alex Bregman, 3B
4. Michael Brantley, LF
5. Carlos Correa, SS
6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
7. Josh Reddick, RF
8. Robinson Chirinos, C
9. Jose Urquidy, P