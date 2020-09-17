Red Alert: Hudson's departure with elbow soreness comes early in Cardinals' upsetting loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Before the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning, the Cardinals' bullpen was scrambling to get ready for emergency use in a game that will soon reveal the direction the Cardinals' season is head.

Dakota Hudson left after pitching two innings Thursday night at PNC Park with discomfort in his pitching elbow. The Cardinals' initial description of the injury was tightness in his right elbow, and the starter was headed for additional exams that will determine the cause of the tightness and severity.

Hudson's sudden absence left the bullpen six innings to cover on the eve of their third doubleheader in five days.

It wouldn't have been seven if the Cardinals had a lead.

That too vanished early.

The Cardinals lost their fourth consecutive game to the last-place Pirates as lefty Steven Brault hummed them a lullaby. The eighth inning of Brault's first career complete game was notable because the Cardinals got to fly outs in the inning. They had not put a ball out of the infield since the fourth inning. They don't have an extra-base hit in their past 17 innings of baseball, and even the 1-0 lead they did take in the game could have been larger if not for Brault getting a well-timed double play.