Red Alert: Hudson's departure with elbow soreness comes early in Cardinals' upsetting loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Before the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning, the Cardinals' bullpen was scrambling to get ready for emergency use in a game that will soon reveal the direction the Cardinals' season is head.
Dakota Hudson left after pitching two innings Thursday night at PNC Park with discomfort in his pitching elbow. The Cardinals' initial description of the injury was tightness in his right elbow, and the starter was headed for additional exams that will determine the cause of the tightness and severity.
Hudson's sudden absence left the bullpen six innings to cover on the eve of their third doubleheader in five days.
It wouldn't have been seven if the Cardinals had a lead.
That too vanished early.
The Cardinals lost their fourth consecutive game to the last-place Pirates as lefty Steven Brault hummed them a lullaby. The eighth inning of Brault's first career complete game was notable because the Cardinals got to fly outs in the inning. They had not put a ball out of the infield since the fourth inning. They don't have an extra-base hit in their past 17 innings of baseball, and even the 1-0 lead they did take in the game could have been larger if not for Brault getting a well-timed double play.
The Cardinals didn't have a baserunner after the fourth inning.
They didn't have a hit after the third inning.
A three-run homer by Gregory Polanco of lefty Austin Gomber in the fourth inning flipped the game on the Cardinals. Polanco started the game with the lowest batting average of any everyday player in the majors, at .135. He had a double in his first inning and the homer that sent Pittsburgh toward the victory.
***
Hudson removed suddenly from start with right elbow tightness; bullpen rushed into rescue
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson pitched around a double and walk in the second inning to keep the Pirates scoreless.
And that would be the end of his night.
In a quick move to react to the young pitcher's sudden discomfort on the mound, the Cardinals removed Hudson from the game. The reason was tightness in his right elbow, an official confirmed. Hudson will go through exams at the ballpark, and possibly undergo additional exams Friday to determine the root cause of the sensation.
Austin Gomber was thrust into the game about 24 hours earlier that expected.
The Cardinals had set aside the lefty to start Game 2 of the doubleheader Friday, unless, they allowed, he was needed earlier. He was needed earlier.
Gomber inherited a 1-0 lead to preserve.
Tommy Edman gave the Cardinals the lead with an RBI single that scored Rangel Ravelo in the top of the third inning. A potentially bigger lead ended with a double play, and it was during that time that Gomber began scrambling to warmup for his emergency entrance into the game.
***
With their season sunk, Pirates could shape playoff race, play spoiler for Cardinals
While the Cardinals and Brewers did not meet eye to eye at Miller Park and spent the week cleaving doubleheaders in half, the Cincinnati Reds used the opportunity to gain ground in the race for the NL Central's second playoff berth.
They took advantage of the schedule because their schedule had them hosting the last-place Pirates.
Now, it's the Cardinals turn.
The Brewers and Reds have completed their season series against the Pirates. The Cardinals have five games in the next four days against the sinking club, and it could be their record in these games that will set them apart in the postseason race. The Brewers botched their opportunities, going 5-5 against the Bucs. The Reds are riding a five-game winning streak because they swept Pittsburgh and finished 7-3 against them.
The Cardinals sit at 2-3, having wasted a doubleheader visit from the Pirates to Busch Stadium already. They lost both games.
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong returns to the lineup after missing two days in Milwaukee with a rib cage injury that the Cardinals feared would be worse. It was near the area where oblique strains originate, and that sent Wong for a scan of his torso to determine the severity of the injury or if he had any damage to the area. Wrapped up and ready, Wong was considered for an appearance in Wednesday's doubleheader.
Manager Mike Shildt said the "risk reward" wasn't right at the time.
Wong will bat ninth, as you'll see in the lineup printed right here:
1. Edman, 3B
2. DeJong, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. O'Neill, LF
5. Molina, C
6. B. Miller, DH
7. Bader, CF
8. Ravelo, RF
9. Wong, 2B
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
The lineup is reworked a bit because of Wong's recent injury but also because of the opposing pitcher -- Steven Brault. The Pirates' lefty is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA, and the Cardinals are greeting him with a five consecutive righthanded batters before lefthanded-hitting DH Brad Miller.
Some other notes from pregame:
• John Gant has not yet made the progress hoped with his injured groin, though he will go through an additional workout and test Thursday. The Cardinals are hopeful he'll be available to them for the doubleheader Friday, and if he's not they'll have to weigh another five days without him against having a fresh arm added.
• Dexter Fowler (stomach ailment, pain) continues to make progress getting into baseball shape. A decision on his timetable for a return will be made this weekend before the Cardinals shift to Kansas City for the final stop on this road trip.
• Giovanny Gallegos (groin) will throw a bullpen in the coming days and has made progress.
The Pirates line up, thusly:
1. Frazier, LF
2. Hayes 3B
3. Moran, DH
4. Bell, 1B
5. Gonzalez, SS
6. Reynolds, CF
7. Polanco, RF
8. Newman, 2B
9. Stallings, C
Starting pitcher:Brault.
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
