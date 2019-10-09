St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, left, high fives teammate Yadier Molina after Wong scored in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty jogs to first after being walked with the bases loaded forcing in St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter to score in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong runs out of the batters box after getting a hit in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler yells and cheers toward the Cardinals bench after he hit a double in the first inning scoring two run during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna, left, and Yadier Molina are congratulated by Paul DeJong as a parade of Cardinals hitters continue to score in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter is congratulated by teammates after he scored in the first inning during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
ATLANTA —The Cardinals did something Wednesday in the first inning that they hadn’t done last week against Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz. They scored. And they scored again. And eight more times after that against the righthander and his relief.
Ten, count ‘em 10, runs — on only half as many hits — came across as the Cardinals charged to a huge, historic lead in the decisive fifth game of what had been a highly competitive National League Division Series.
The SunTrust Park crowd, sans the trademark foam tomahawks because Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley, a Cherokee, had taken offense to their usage last week, didn’t exactly know how to behave. And Foltynewicz was gone after eight batters, only one of which he retired and that was on a sacrifice bunt.
Leadoff man Dexter Fowler, after barely tipping a two-strike pitch to stay alive, worked a walk. Kolten Wng sacrificed and Paul Goldschmidt, hitting .471 for the series, grounded a ball to the right of shortstop Dansby Swanson, who made a diving stop but had no play elsewhere.
Marcell Ozuna, raising his series average to .500 as he hit safely for the fifth consecutive game, poked an 0-2 pitch into right field for a single and the first run. The Braves had a chance to escape the inning when Yadier Molina grounded to Gold Glove first baseman Freddie Freeman but Freeman muffed the hop. Not only did Freeman not get two outs on what should have been a double play, he got none.
Molina was safe, loading the bases, which remained loaded when Matt Carpenter walked, forcing in the second run. There would follow a string of two-run doubles.
The first was by Tommy Edman down the right-field line. That brought up Paul DeJong, who was walked intentionally by Foltynewicz as his final act. Lefthander Max Fried’s first act was to walk Flaherty, forcing in another run to make it 5-0.
Two-run doubles by Fowler and Wong quickly made it 9-0 and Wong scored the final run on a wild pitch as Ozuna struck out.
Catcher Brian McCann, who chased after the ball on that strikeout, slipped after he got to it and then threw wildly at first but Ozuna did not advance.
Molina then hit another infield grounder but the Braves fielded this one.
The 10-run burst in the first is a postseason record and the most in a first inning by the Cardinals since they got 11 against San Diego on May 8, 2005.
BY THE NUMBERS:
CARDS’ 1ST INNING
• 10 runs
• 5 hits (all with runners in scoring position)
• 4 walks
• 1 reached on error
• 1 safe at first on wild-pitch strikeout
• 14 batters total
• 26 minutes at bat
SHILDT SLEPT 'LIKE A BABY'
Though Wednesday evening's Game 5 of the National League Division Series probably is the biggest game of his career, to date, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, asked how he slept Tuesday night, responded, “Like a baby. How did you sleep?
"Had a nice meal, nice air-conditioned room, dark — and out like a light.
“The fact of the matter is if you're sitting there tossing and turning, figuring out (things) at 2 in the morning, you probably haven't done your preparation other times," said Shildt.
"We trust our preparation. It allows us to stay calm and just play the game and be ready for a lot of scenarios.”
DUVALL GOES INTO LINEUP
Adam Duvall has done enough damage against the Cardinals batting only once or twice a game, so Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is going to give Duvall more chances.
The righthanded-hitting Duvall, who hit a key two-run pinch homer off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in Game 2 of the series, will play left field and hit sixth, replacing lefthanded-hitting Matt Joyce, who does his best work as a pinch hitter anyway. So far, Duvall is three for seven with five runs batted in over the first four games.
The Cardinals will employ the same lineup they’ve had for the past two games, with Harrison Bader not starting, Tommy Edman in right field, Dexter Fowler in center and Matt Carpenter at third. Paul DeJong will continue to bat eighth as the Cardinals try to break through against Mike Foltynewicz, who blanked them for seven innings in the Braves’ Game 2 win.
“It's a lineup we've run out there and a lineup we're comfortable with and competed well with,” Shildt said. “So that's what we're going with.”
One scenario should the Cardinals advance is a potential return of Michael Wacha to the roster for a succeeding round. Wacha, who has been out with a shoulder strain, threw a “very highly intensive bullpen today,” said Shildt. “He recovered well from his lighter bullpen two days ago and is in a good spot moving forward.”
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Jack Flaherty p
ATLANTA LINEUP:
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis rf
6. Adam Duvall lf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Mike Foltynewicz p
