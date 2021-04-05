 Skip to main content
Reds' Castellanos suspended two games; three Cardinals fined
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos received a two-game suspension Monday and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, according to Major League Baseball.

The suspension of Castellanos had been scheduled to begin Monday night but he has appealed it. Three Cardinals, Nolan Arenado, Jordan Hicks and Yadier Molina, were fined for their roles as were Cincinnati players Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker.

Castellanos, who earlier in the inning had been hit by a pitch from Cardinals righthander Jake Woodford, started the brouhaha after he had slid home safely to score on a wild pitch and taunted Woodford, who was at the plate trying to make the tag.

Mike Shildt discusses Woodford's pitch that hits Castellanos.

A series of skirmishes ignited between the Cardinals and Reds in the fourth inning Saturday of Cincinnati’s 9-6 victory at Great American Ball Park. Reds outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, irate about a pitch he took to the ribs, scored on a wild pitch while colliding at home plate with rookie Jake Woodford. As the rookie remained on the ground, Castellanos stood up, looked down and flexed, as if celebrating a knockout. Yadier Molina responded by grabbing Castellanos. Veteran Paul Goldschmidt and newcomer Nolan Arenado blitzed from the corners. (MLB Video)

Adam Wainwright discusses fourth-inning skirmishes with the Reds.
