Reds' Castellanos suspended two games; three Cardinals fined

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos received a two-game suspension Monday and an undisclosed fine for his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, according to Major League Baseball.

The suspension of Castellanos had been scheduled to begin Monday night but he has appealed it. Three Cardinals, Nolan Arenado, Jordan Hicks and Yadier Molina, were fined for their roles as were Cincinnati players Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker.

Castellanos, who earlier in the inning had been hit by a pitch from Cardinals righthander Jake Woodford, started the brouhaha after he had slid home safely to score on a wild pitch and taunted Woodford, who was at the plate trying to make the tag.

