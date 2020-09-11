Reds' Castillo carves up Cardinals for a gem on Wainwright's 15th anniversary of MLB debut

One way to measure a game that Adam Wainwright brought with him to the Cardinals from his time as a young Braves prospect was a tip from one of the Cy Young-winning starters there about the relation between pitch count and innings.

If a pitcher can leave an inning with the first digit of his pitch count the same as the inning, that pitcher is doing something right.

It takes 20 pitches to get through two? Good beginning.

It takes 80 to get into the ninth? Goodness, hello shutout?

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo carved through the Cardinals on Friday for such a gem that he was right on that mark to pull off something novel for his career and recently rare for the Reds. Castillo needed 88 pitches to into the eighth inning. He had not yet reached 100 by the time the ninth inning started, and that allowed him to plunge on for the complete-game, 3-1 victory against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

The complete game was Castillo's first of his career, and it was the first by a Reds starter since May 2017.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt jots down notes after a game -- things he wants to remember, things he wants to mention to the media, things the media may ask him about the game.