The Reds got to Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon for two runs in the fifth inning on Sunday to take a 4-3 lead in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, and extended the lead to 5-3 in the sixth.
The Cardinals had taken a 3-2 lead in third, but the Reds tied the game on a leadoff homer by Nick Senzel in the fifth. Joey Votto followed with a double down the right field line and after Ponce de Leon hit Eugenio Suarez with a pitch -- which took Suarez out of the game -- Ponce de Leon was done too. Dominic Leone came in and walked Josh VanMeter to load the bases. He struck out Freddy Galvis and got Jose Iglesias to ground into a force at second, with Votto scoring on the play. Curt Casali then flew out to the wall in center.
Mike Mayers came on in relief in the sixth and the first batter he faced, Phillip Ervin hit a home run to left field, putting him at 3 for 3 on the day with a single, double and home run.
After falling behind 2-0 after 2 1/2 innings, the Cardinals got going and scored three runs in the third and took a 3-2 thanks to a two-run homer by Andrew Knizner and a run-scoring triple by Kolten Wong.
The Reds, however, tied the game in the fifth on a solo home run by Nick Senzel into the Reds bullpen.
Harrison Bader led off the inning with a walk and Knizner hit a 1-2 pitch into the bleachers in left for his second career home run. After Daniel Ponce de Leon grounded out, Dexter Fowler walked and Wong then tripled into the left field corner. But he finished the inning there after Paul DeJong struck out and, after Tyler O'Neill walked, Matt Carpenter grounded out to first.
Knizner's home run probably felt good for him after his error led to the Reds' first run. Freddy Galvis hit a ball that trickled in front of the plate with one out in the second, but Knizner failed on two chances to pick it up and Galvis was safe. He went to second on a single by Jose Iglesias and then scored on an opposite-field single by Phillp Ervin down the right-field line.
The Reds got their second run in the second on a walk by Nick Senzel, an infield out, a fielder's choice when Senzel avoided a tag at third by Carpenter on a ground ball to DeJong at short and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh VanMeter.
RAVELO GETS START AT FIRST
As the Cardinals look for a second straight doubleheader sweep, they'll do it with a lineup that reflects both September callups and the stresses of four games in two days.
Rangel Ravelo, who arrived from Memphis this morning, will start at first base for Game 2 of the doubleheader. Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong, who sat out Game 1, (DeJong did pinch hit), are back in the lineup at second and short respectively. Andrew Knizner, just up from Memphis, starts behind the plate, catching Daniel Ponce de Leon, back from Memphis to make the start.
Three of the nine starters for the Cardinals were, technically, on the Memphis roster on Saturday. And Bader was recalled from Memphis on Aug. 20.
LINEUPS
Cardinals
1. Fowler rf
2. Wong 2b
3. DeJong ss
4. O'Neill lf
5. Carpenter 3b
6. Ravelo 1b
7. Bader cf
8. Knizner c
9. Ponce de Leon p
REDS
1. Senzel cf
2. Votto 1b
3. Suarez 3b
4. VanMeter lf
5. Galvis 2b
6. Iglesias ss
7. Casali c
8. Ervin rf
9. Castillo p