Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas didn't fool the Reds very much in the first three innings, as they hit him hard to start the game, and lead 3-2 after seven innings in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
Most of the hard hit balls in the first two innings were directed at fielders, but in the third, the ball started to find places the Cardinals couldn't get to them. After a single by Jose Iglesias, Josh VanMeter hit a ball off the wall in right center for a double, with Iglesias stopping at third. Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly to score Iglesias and Eugenio Suarez followed with a home run to center, which cleared the glove of a leaping Harrison Bader, for his 40th home run of the season. Aristedes Aquino ended the inning with a line out to Yairo Munoz at short, the second time Aquino had been retired on a hard hit ball.
The benches and bullpens cleared in the top of the fourth, though no punches were thrown. Freddy Galvis flew out to center for the second out in the inning, and on his path back to the dugout, he he ran across the mound. Mikolas yelled at Galvis, "Stay off the f------ mound," and Yadier Molina ran up the third base line to confront him. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings followed, and soon after both benches empties, and the bullpens soon followed to join in if any help was needed. None was. Order was restored, though it looks as if both teams have been warned about throwing at the other team.
After the third, Mikolas got in a groove and retired the Reds in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Mikolas' line was six innings, four hits, three runs, no walks and five strikeouts.
Some generous play on the part of Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle put the Cardinals up 1-0 in the second. Molina singled with two out in the second and went to second on a wild pitch. Bader then hit a roller to Joey Votto at first, who flipped the ball to Mahle covering first, but Mahle dropped it and then kicked the ball down the right field line, allowing Molina to score.
The Cardinals got a run in the seventh when Jose Martinez was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a single by Bader.
In the top of the second, Bader made an impressive diving catch in right center, making a long run before stretching to grab Freddy Galvis' shot. Jose Martinez, playing in right, gave Bader plenty of space.
MARTINEZ RETURNS TO STARTING LINEUP
Welcome to September.
The Cardinals start the month 2½ games up on the Cubs and coming off a doubleheader sweep of the Reds on Saturday, with another doubleheader coming up on Sunday in the longest weekend of Cardinals baseball in a while.
Jose Martinez, fresh off a rehab assignment with Springfield, is in the starting lineup for Game 1. Tommy Edman plays second, and Jairo Munoz is at shortstop as Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong get the afternoon off.
Martinez hasn't played in the majors since Aug. 11. He was eight for 16 in his time in Class AA.
Manager Mike Shildt said he didn't think Yadier Molina would catch both games.
CARDINALS ADD TWO CATCHERS
With Matt Wieters getting hurt in Game 2 on Saturday, the Cardinals, in addition to calling up Andrew Knizner as scheduled from Memphis, also called up catcher Joe Hudson, giving the Cardinals four catchers on the roster at the moment.
Wieters will be out for at for at least a few days, so Hudson, who played eight games with the Angels in 2018, was called up. The Cardinals will have three healthy catchers. Hudson hit .223 with 10 homers and 30 runs batted in 60 games for Memphis.
He'll wear No. 68.
Shildt said Wieters had a mild calf strain and there was no timetable for his return.
"It actually is good (news) under the realm of how it could be," Shildt said. "Nothing showed up too much on the imaging. He's got a mild calf strain, which is going to require some time. He'll be back, we're just making sure, we're bringing Joe Hudson up, because we can, to cover our bets. ... It's the best it can be based on what he has."
To make space for Hudson on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals moved Lane Thomas (right wrist fracture) to the 60-day injured list, which effectively confirms the end to his season. It was hoped that some quick healing and/or a long playoff run would get Thomas back this season, but on the 60-day IL, he can't be back until November. "The calendar's not kind," Shildt said.
In addition to Martinez, Knizner and Hudson, the Cardinals activated Rangel Ravelo, Genesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Mike Mayers. Ravelo was originally going to be called up on Tuesday, but his arrival was pushed up. Randy Arozarena and Edmundo Sosa will still arrive on Tuesday after the end of the Memphis season.