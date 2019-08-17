CINCINNATI • The Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter and Cincinnati rookie Aristides Aquino each hit his 11th homer of the season Saturday night. The difference was that Carpenter’s season has lasted nearly five months. Aquino’s season has lasted just more than two weeks.
Another important difference was that Carpenter’s homer in the second inning came with the bases empty. Aquino’s 11th in 16 games since he was brought up from Louisville, came with runners on first and second in the fifth. That three-run, two-out blast to the center-field greenery off Miles Mikolas blew open a 2-1 game into a 6-1 Cincinnati victory.
The homer allowed by Mikolas was the 21st he had surrendered in 142 innings. He gave up 16 in 200 2/3 innings last year when he was 18-4.
Mikolas, who lasted five innings, did break the Cardinals' record at 40 for most consecutive games of issuing two walks or fewer. He passed two as he moved one game ahead of 1930s righthander Curt Davis.
But Mikolas has lost 13 of 20 decisions this year, including six of his past eight. And the Cardinals' lead in the National League Central Division has been reduced to just percentage points over the Chicago Cubs.
CARPENTER ENDS TWO-MONTH DROUGHT
Two months to the day since he last had homered in Miami, Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter connected off Cincinnati righthander Anthony DeSclafani in the second inning Saturday night. That drew the Cardinals even at 1-1, temporarily, after Nick Senzel led off the Cincinnati first with an opposite-field homer off Cardinals righthander Miles Mikolas.
The homer was the 11th for the underachieving Carpenter but he hadn’t struggled against DeSclafani in his career. The home run was the fourth for Carpenter against DeSclafani and was his 13th hit in 28 career at-bats, with seven of them for extra bases.
DeSclafani, 6-3 in his career against the Cardinals, had wriggled out of trouble in the first. With one out, Tommy Edman walked and Paul Goldschmidt doubled into the left-field corner. But Marcell Ozuna lined directly over the second-base bag to second baseman Freddy Galvis, who had been shifted there, and Matt Wieters grounded out.
The Cardinals missed another chance in the third. Reaching base for the 15th consecutive game, Dexter Fowler singled and went to second on Edman’s deep fly to center. But Goldschmidt and Ozuna both stared at 94 mph fastballs for strike threes.
Mikolas passed Josh VanMeter with two out in the Reds’ third. Galvis singled to center. But, after falling behind Aristides Aquino a 3-1, Mikolas retired the young slugger on a pop to third baseman Carpenter.
Mikolas then had a chance to help himself in the fourth. Carpenter, who also has eight career walks against DeSclafani, accepted a base on balls with two out and Yairo Munoz singled. But Mikolas flied to center.
The Reds cashed in their fourth to go ahead 2-1. Phillip Ervin, who had flied to deep right the first time up, singled to right as Edman got a late jump. Tucker Barnhart also singled, sending Ervin to third, and Ervin scored the go-ahead run on Jose Iglesias’ sacrifice fly. But Mikolas stopped the bleeding by inducing Jose Peraza to ground into a double play initiated by shortstop Munoz.
The Cardinals ran themselves out of the fifth inning. Fowler was at first with two out after a leadoff walk when Ozuna flared a single to center. Fowler headed for third, where baseball rule says you aren’t supposed to make the third out, and was cut down by Senzel.
Still another chance presented itself in the sixth for the Cardinals. Kolten Wong and Carpenter both walked and Munoz singled to load the bases. But pinch hitter Paul DeJong, hitting only .195 with men in scoring position, struck out and Fowler popped up.
MOLINA, DeJONG SIT
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong both will have a start off Saturday night against Cincinnati righthander Anthony DeSclafani, who has been tough on the Cardinals.
Molina and DeJong have had hard times at four for 25 (.160) in Molina’s case and two for 15 (.133) for DeJong against DeSclafani. Molina also is two for 17 (.118) since returning from the injured list.
But Kolten Wong, who is nothing for 19 with nine strikeouts against DeSclafani, remains in the lineup after getting four hits on Friday, jumping his average to a team-high .279.
"I really feel good about Kolten's at-bats that he's taken against anybody," said manager Mike Shildt. Won was eight for 14 in the first four games of the Cardinals' six-game trip.
Matt Wieters will catch Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals. Mikolas has dropped five of his last seven decisions in a 7-12 season. With DeJong potentially missing only his third game of the season, Yairo Munoz will play shortstop and Tommy Edman, coming of a three-hit, three-run game, remains in right field.
Matt Carpenter, who had none of the 18 Cardinals hits on Friday, is at third base hitting seventh. He is 12 for 27 .(.444) with three homers against the Reds' pitcher. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is nine for 18 (.500) with a homer.
WOODFORD, BADER SHINE
Memphis righthander Jake Woodford blanked Iowa on one hit over six innings on Friday and center fielder Harrison Bader had two doubles, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Outfielder Dylan Carlson, just called up to Memphis, also had two hits. . . . Memphis infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson, who had a couple of brief tours with the Cardinals this season, is recovering from right elbow surgery. Shildt said he thought Robinson, who is on the 40-man roster, would be ready for spring training. . . Lefthander Austin Gomber, who has been out for a couple of months at Memphis with a shoulder problem, threw batting practice at Memphis Saturday as he tries to pitch before the end of season.
CARDINALS' LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Tommy Edman rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Matt Wieters c
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Yairo Munoz ss
9. Miles Mikolas p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Freddy Galvis 2b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Phillip Ervin lf
6. Tucker Barnhart c
7. Jose Iglesias ss
8. Jose Peraza 3b
9. Anthony DeSclafani p