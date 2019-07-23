PITTSBURGH — The Cardinals' pressurized use of their bullpen accelerated the timetable for reliever and could have cost them another.
To address what could become an inning deficiency as soon as Tuesday in the bullpen, the Cardinals brought righthander Mike Mayers back from his rehab assignment several days earlier than played. In order to make room on the 40-man roster and active roster for the reliever, the Cardinals designated reliever Chasen Shreve for assignment. This is the second time this season that Shreve has been designated for assignment, and that means if he clears waivers he can elect to be come a free agent.
On the verge of the trade deadline, it is likely that he'll be snapped off of waivers by any of the numerous teams looking for lefty depth or he'll find a major-league job soon after the deadline dust settles.
Mayers wll be available Tuesday night.
The righthander has been on the injured list since April with a lat strain. The Cardinals moved him to the 60-day injured list about a month ago, and that necessitated the move to create a spot for him on the 40-man roster.
The Cardinals planned to have Mayers complete his 30-day rehab assignment at Class AAA Memphis and then make a roster move Friday to bring him back from Triple-A. Mayers is out of options, and once his rehab assignment ran out of time the Cardinals' choices were limited. They could trade him, move him back to the injured list, or promote him. The team suggested by Friday he would be promoted.
The need for him came quicker than scheduled with the recent use of the bullpen. Relievers have covered more innings than starters in the previous week, and on Monday, as the Cardinals opened a four-game series against Pittsburgh, the bullpen had to cover seven innings of a 6-5 victory. Starter Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched only three.
The Cardinals do not expect to have Carlos Martinez available Tuesday night and possibly Wednesday. Giovanny Gallegos should be back in the mix and available. They have wanted to give John Brebbia a breather. And Tyler Webb absorbed two innings of work Monday night. Michael Wacha, the team's longer reliever, pitched three innings and allowed a run. Whether he could bounce back for one inning Tuesday is a question.
The usage of the bullpen does put Dakota Hudson in position to carry the game for awhile Tuesday night, regardless of how successful he is early.
Here's the lineup that will back him:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Matt Wieters, C
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Yairo Munoz, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Check back through the afternoon and evening for any additional news or notes or anecdotes that might shake loose from the banks of the Allegheny River at the base of the Clemente Bridge.