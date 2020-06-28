Relievers Whitley, Oviedo added to Cardinals' Busch Stadium camp

Young relievers Kodi Whitley and Johan Oviedo were significant non-roster additions Sunday to the Cardinals’ 44-man roster which will begin drills at Busch Stadium on Friday, preparatory to the start of Major League Baseball’s 60-game season to begin on July 23-24.

The remainder of what will be a maximum player pool of 60 players will be announced in the next few days, with those young players to report to an additional camp which will start on Springfield, Mo., on July 14.

The 25-year-old Whitley, who has been a reliever throughout his three-season minor league career, raced through the ranks in 2019, appearing at Class A Palm Beach, Class AA Springfield and Class AAA Memphis, posting an aggregate earned run average of 1.60 with 78 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. In the Cardinals’ spring camp this year, the righthander reeled off six consecutive scoreless outings of one inning apiece, giving up three hits and striking out eight.

The hard-throwing Oviedo worked in four spring games, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. This past season, the 22-year-old Cuban righthander fanned 163 in 146 2/3 innings, mostly as a starter, for Palm Beach and Springfield. He did walk 76.