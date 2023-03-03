JUPITER, Fla. — It won't take long for Jordan Walker, the Cardinals' power-packed prospect, to get a second look at Marlins veteran Johnny Cueto.

The first time was over in a blink.

Tipped to the movement on Cueto's fastball by teammate Tyler O'Neill, Walker pounced on the first pitch he saw from Cueto earlier this week and launched the first Grapefruit League homer of his career. Walker's blast cleared one of the farthest spots at Roger Dean Stadium, right into the alley that is one of the harder places to hit at Florida State League ballparks.

The lineup hung in the Cardinals' clubhouse on Friday morning asked an unspoken question: Why wait for the rematch?

Walker will bat leadoff against Cueto and the Marlins as the Cardinals give starter Miles Mikolas his sendoff before leaving to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Mikolas will aim for three innings or four, depending on his efficiency, just as fellow U.S. starter Adam Wainwright did on Thursday. The two right-handers are set to depart Monday to join Team USA in Arizona for the opening of pool play in the international tournament. Pitch counts and assignments are strictly monitored during the tournament to avoid injury, and both pitchers have talked their pitching plan and schedule with Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, a former Cardinal, and pitching coach Andy Pettitte.

In his first Grapefruit League start, Walked launched the only pitch he saw from Cueto and also legged out an infield single. He caught a ball at the wall with his 6-foot-6 reach to end an inning for Mikolas.

Walker followed that a few days later with a double.

After what he acknowledged were some awkward swings on the back fields, especially against the off-speed stuff from major-league pitchers, Walker has found his timing and started his push to be in the conversation for the opening day lineup. The Cardinals intend to give him plenty of playing time in the coming weeks to prove it, and they've already started sorting through the makeup of an outfield that would include him in left field.

A few other items of note from the morning lineup:

• As was true for stretches of 2022, Andrew Knizner will catch Mikolas in the start today at Roger Dean Stadium vs. the Marlins.

• Catcher Aaron Antonini has his name in blue on the lineup, and that usually signals a switch hitter. Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman both appear in blue when they're in the lineup. Antonini is listed as a left-handed batter and has always been — until now. Antonini is working on becoming a switch hitter this spring, an official said, and the blue font is not a typo.

• A cricketer, Harry Brook, is in town to film promotions for the Cardinals' London Series. He's getting batting instruction from former All-Star and current Cardinals' minor-league hitting coordinator Ryan Ludwick. A film crew is following them around to see how Brook does, and he will be around batting practice and working on his swing in the cages.

Ludwick provided him with batting gloves.

And here is the lineup for the Cardinals' home game at RDS:

1. Jordan Walker, LF

2. Tyler O'Neill, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Alec Burleson, RF

6. Taylor Motter, 2B

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Oscar Mercado, CF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

Starting pitcher: Miles Mikolas, RHP. Also listed as available to pitch: Dakota Hudson, Tink Hence, Chris Stratton, James Naile, and Andre Pallante in his final appearance before he jets to Asia to join Team Italia for the WBC.