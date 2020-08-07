Renewed concern grips Cardinals as another player tests positive for COVID-19; game vs. Cubs postponed

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said of the team: "We probably won't hardly interact at all."

Their ability to isolate from one another again becomes key to identifying and slowing the spread of the virus.

In the past 48 hours, the team has flown together from Milwaukee to St. Louis, practiced together twice at Busch Stadium, and returned to their homes.

Members of the Cardinals' traveling party have been testing every day.

They have been taking the saliva exams that are processed by MLB's labs, and they have been getting results within 24 hours. Standard practice is to now respond with rapid tests to quickly get a handle on the new positive and where the virus might spread next.

The team needed to have two consecutive days of no new positives to leave their quarantine at a Milwaukee hotel. They received word that they had no new positives on Monday and Tuesday tests, as administered by MLB, and that allowed them to leave the hotel and Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.