WASHINGTON — The Cardinals can only hope to look up four months from now and feel like Monday afternoon’s game in the nation’s capital was a microcosm of their season.

After all, there was one undisputable theme that ran throughout their series opener against the Washington Nationals: Bouncing back.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty bounced back after a rocky first two innings and still was standing on the mound in the seventh inning. The Cardinals’ offense bounced back from a five-run deficit and being held to one hit in the first two innings to score eight runs. Reliever Jordan Hicks bounced back to close out a game for the third straight day and still pumped his fastball in at 104.3 mph.

Despite getting roughed up early, the Cardinals rallied from a 5-0 deficit to earn an 8-6 win over the Washington Nationals in the opening game of a three-game set at Nationals Park. It came in front of an announced crowd of 19,997 — with a significant portion of those in attendance at least vocally in support of the visiting Cardinals.

The Cardinals, who were in the National League cellar a week ago, now have won three games in a row.

“You find a lot about a couple different guys, the way that starts,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “I’m always interested to see how someone responds when things aren’t going well. Jack goes out there, gives up five, locks it and starts executing a lot better as the game went on and gave us a shot.”

Eight of the 10 hits Flaherty allowed came in the first two innings. That included three doubles — two were on the ground and not particularly hard hit — five singles and two two-out hits. One of those doubles came off the bat of former Cardinal Lane Thomas, while a two-out two-run single came from former Cardinal Corey Dickerson.

“You’ve got to find ways to ignore what the scoreboard says, something I haven’t really done a good job of in the past,” Flaherty said. “But today was kind of the first time I was able to do that. I gave up five in the first two, then put up a bunch of zeros after that and find a way to get into the seventh.”

Flaherty (4-5) praised the offense for its performance. He surpassed 600 career innings pitched in the outing, and improved to 25-0 when he received four runs of support or more.

He allowed six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 6⅓ innings. He also struck out five. Despite the early trouble, he threw just shy of 100 pitches (99). He described his being able to come back from that rough start as a “step forward.”

“You’ve just got to make pitches,” Flaherty said. “When you do that good things happen. I was one pitch away in the first inning. I gave up one, but then you’re second and third with one out. Get a strikeout, then you’re one pitch away from keeping it 1-0 there in the first. ... You just keep making pitches and understanding that the more you execute, the more good things will happen.”

The Cardinals’ offense largely was unfazed by spotting the Nationals (27-44) a five-run lead on their home turf. The Cardinals had just scored eight runs one day earlier and 13 runs combined in their past two games.

“We showed a lot of resilience today,” centerfielder Tommy Edman said. “We got down by a few early, but looked up at the scoreboard and saw a five up there. We scored eight (Sunday) and knew we were capable of that. So I think that number didn’t really mean much to use. We just tried to stay within ourselves and keep fighting and clawing back. Fortunately, we had a big inning.”

Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray entered the day seemingly riding a wave of recent momentum. Gray had given up more than four runs in just one start this season, and he’d posted an ERA of 2.98 in his previous 10 starts.

Facing a lineup that featured the reigning National League MVP, Paul Goldschmidt, and a perennial All-Star in Nolan Arenado, the duo that Gray couldn’t overcome were hitting eighth and ninth in the Cardinals’ batting order.

Edman (two for two, two walks, a triple, three runs scored) and Paul DeJong (two for four, a double, two runs scored) combined to score more than half the team’s runs.

The duo also started a rally in the third inning that shrunk their deficit to three runs, and they started a rally in the fifth that turned into a four-run game-changing inning.

“We didn’t do anything too crazy, just tried to get on base and kind of keep the line moving,” Edman said. “I mean when you have Paul and myself hitting eight and nine, that’s a pretty deep lineup. We have the capability of getting on base for those at the top. We just have a really good lineup when everyone is clicking like today.”

The Cardinals took the lead on the strength of a four-run fifth inning that featured four hits, including back-to-back home runs.

DeJong’s leadoff double followed by an Edman single brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Brendan Donovan. Gray tried to sneak a 95-mph fastball over the inside corner, but Donovan blasted it into the right-field stands for a game-tying three-run homer.

Goldschmidt stepped into the batter’s box next, and hammered a 2-2 curveball 406 feet into the left-field stands to give the Cardinals their first lead of the day, 6-5.

Edman started the seventh inning with a walk and came around to score on Arenado’s RBI single. Lars Nootbaar also walked and scored on a Willson Contreras RBI single in that frame. Those two runs provided the final margin of victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals went five for eight with runners in scoring position in the game.

With the Cardinals protecting a two-run lead late in the game and their All-Star closer Ryan Helsley on the injured list, Giovanny Gallegos didn’t allow a batter to reach in the eighth inning. Hicks followed with a scoreless ninth inning that included on hit and a game-ending strikeout of Thomas.

Hicks pitched for the third consecutive day for the first time this season. He recorded his first save of the season on Saturday, and he’s now saved each of the games on the club’s three-game win streak.

Marmol described the conversation that determined that Hicks would be available for a third consecutive day as a “simple one.”

“During batting practice, I’m walking in the outfield and he made sure he came and got me and said, ‘If it’s a save situation, you better hand me the baseball,’” Marmol said of his exchange with Hicks. “You can go to war with that guy any day. That’s what you want to hear. He wants to win. When a guy takes the ball like that, the guys behind him — they really appreciate it.”

Close St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty sits in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray, left, waits on the mound for catcher Keibert Ruiz, center, and pitching coach Jim Hickey, right, to come talk after giving up back-to-back home runs during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. The Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run homer in the fifth inning of a game against the Nationals on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, right, gets a force-out against Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) at second base after a line drive was caught during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty pitches on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. He allowed 10 hits and six runs, all earned, in his team's 8-6 victory over the Nationals. St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, left, dumps sunflower seeds on Brendan Donovan after Donovan's three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, center, celebrates after his solo home run with his teammates during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia hits a two-RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Garcia he tried to squeeze the single into a double but was out on the tag. St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman, left, waits for the throw as Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, right, is safe with a double during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals' Corey Dickerson hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, left, Brendan Donovan, front right, and others celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) From left to right, St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan, center fielder Tommy Edman and right fielder Lars Nootbaar celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Cardinals outfielders Brendan Donovan, left, Tommy Edman, center, and Lars Nootbaar celebrate after the team beat the Nationals 8-6 on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams catches a hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Jordan Hicks pitches a scoreless ninth inning on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington to gain his third save in three days as the Cardinals beat the Nationals 8-6. St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Willson Contreras celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. From left to right, St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan, center fielder Tommy Edman and right fielder Lars Nootbaar celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, left, Brendan Donovan, front right, and others celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Photos: Cardinals open a series in Washington with a win against the Nationals St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty sits in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray, left, waits on the mound for catcher Keibert Ruiz, center, and pitching coach Jim Hickey, right, to come talk after giving up back-to-back home runs during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. The Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run homer in the fifth inning of a game against the Nationals on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, right, gets a force-out against Washington Nationals' Victor Robles (16) at second base after a line drive was caught during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty pitches on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. He allowed 10 hits and six runs, all earned, in his team's 8-6 victory over the Nationals. St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, left, dumps sunflower seeds on Brendan Donovan after Donovan's three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, center, celebrates after his solo home run with his teammates during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia hits a two-RBI single during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Garcia he tried to squeeze the single into a double but was out on the tag. St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman, left, waits for the throw as Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas, right, is safe with a double during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals' Corey Dickerson hits a two-RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, left, Brendan Donovan, front right, and others celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) From left to right, St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan, center fielder Tommy Edman and right fielder Lars Nootbaar celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Cardinals outfielders Brendan Donovan, left, Tommy Edman, center, and Lars Nootbaar celebrate after the team beat the Nationals 8-6 on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams catches a hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. Jordan Hicks pitches a scoreless ninth inning on Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington to gain his third save in three days as the Cardinals beat the Nationals 8-6. St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Willson Contreras celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. From left to right, St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan, center fielder Tommy Edman and right fielder Lars Nootbaar celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, left, Brendan Donovan, front right, and others celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington.