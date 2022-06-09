Retiring Cardinals legends Pujols, Molina to be honored by Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Retiring Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will appear at Tropicana Field for the last time Thursday afternoon and the Tampa Bay Rays will honor them with a ceremony in the second inning of the series finale.

Pujols has appeared in 26 games here and Molina in 10 in their careers. Pujols will be batting fourth as the designated hitter and Molina is not in the lineup.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup behind starter Miles Mikolas after missing a game with a sore right knee, the result of being hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will pitch ace left-hander Shane McClanahan, who has a 2.10 earned run average with 89 strikeouts and only 12 walks in 64 1/3 innings.

Pallante to start Friday

Rookie Andre Pallante will make his second start for the Cardinals on Friday against Cincinnati. He has had a bit more notice for this one after his initial start this past Saturday in Chicago in which he gave up one run in four innings but walked four in a no-decision.

Harrison Bader has a hitting streak of seven games and he’s hit safely in 18 of his past 19. From the seventh inning on this season, Bader has 23 hits, second in the majors to Washington’s Maikel Franco, who had 24 before Thursday.

When Molina pitched a scoreless inning for the Cardinals, it marked his second mound appearance of the season and third for the Cardinals this season, with Pujols having the other one. According to Elias, this is the most pitching appearances by Cardinals position players since 2010 when infielder Aaron Miles made two and infielder Felipe Lopez and outfielder Joe Mather one each, with Lopez and Mather appearing in the same 20-inning game against the New York Mets. Mather took the loss.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Tyler O’Neill lf

6. Juan Yepez rf

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. Andrew Knizner c

RH Miles Mikolas p

Tampa Bay lineup

1. Kevin Kiermaier cf

2. Manuel Margot lf

3. Ji-Man Choi 1b

4. Randy Arozarena dh

5. Yandy Diaz 3b

6. Brett Phillips rf

7. Taylor Walls ss

8. Mike Zunino c

9. Vidal Brujan 2b

LH Shane McClanahan p

