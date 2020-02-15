Update: Recurring arm soreness slows Mikolas's spring, delays his appearance in games

Mikolas felt the soreness after his bullpen session Thursday.

"I got a little too eager," he said. "Tried to cut it loose a little more."

He was scheduled for a second throw in a bullpen setting on Saturday, but he did not join his throwing group.

Shildt said it's too early to know if Mikolas is questionable for opening day, but the righthanded added that "no one wants to go into the season limping." He called it "very possible" that he'll get enough work in during spring to be ready for the opening series and to put distance between this setback and his readiness to start.

Mikolas described how the rest and recover during the offseason helped his tendon heal from last year's injury and that it could be sore as it adjusts to the intensity of throwing.

The scans taken of the area coming out of last season gave the Cardinals encouraging news about the stability of Mikolas' elbow, and Shildt said multiple times Saturday morning that the team does not believe Mikolas' injury is related to the UCL, the ligament that would be more problematic if injured.

Shildt called Mikolas' injury a "minor setback."