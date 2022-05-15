Reyes experiences more soreness; Woodford optioned to Memphis

Right-hander Jake Woodford, who has pitched 13 innings but with a 2.08 earned run average for the Cardinals, was optioned to Memphis Sunday to make room for right-hander Adam Wainwright, who will pitch the ESPN Sunday Night Game against the San Francisco Giants here.

But, while Woodford will get more work by going to Memphis, right-hander Alex Reyes, on the injured list with a labrum problem, will get less work. Or no work.

Manager Oliver Marmol said that Reyes, who hasn't pitched all this spring after showing up at camp with a sore shoulder, had encountered more soreness while playing catch as he threw off a mound and underwent an MRI exam.

Reyes will be shut down until the results are available from a second opinion that is being sought Having missed all of spring training and the first six weeks of the season, Reyes would seem unlikely to pitch for the Cardinals this season until after the All-Star break in July, if then.

"Unsure if it's the same area," said Marmol. "But it is shoulder discomfort."

Reyes was an All-Star last year as a top-notch closer kin the first half of the season but he weakened in the second half and lost his job. It was one the first full season the oft-injured Reyes had been able to pitch since 2016 when he dazzled after being promoted to the big leagues.

Reyes still is only 27 but Marmol said, "I feel for the guy. He's gone through a lot."

"Hopefully, he comes out of this."

O'Neill out again

Marmol has sat struggling left fielder Tyler O'Neill for a second consecutive start but said O'Neill, batting .193 with a club-high 36 strikeouts, will play Monday night in New York, Marmol said. Rookie Juan Yepez will play left field and veteran Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter against San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon.

Wainwright and battery mate Yadier Molina will make their 311th start together, six shy of the second-place Boston/Milwaukee tandem of left-hander Warren Spahn and catcher Del Crandall.

If the Cardinals win this Wainwright-Molina start, it would give them 203 team victories together, one more than the Spahn-Crandall pairing. Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader will be wearing a microphone for a while during the game.

"I'll try not to swear," Bader assured play-by-play man Karl Ravech.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Juan Yepez lf

5. Albert Pujols dh

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Dylan Carlson rf

8. Harrison Bader cf

9. Edmundo Sosa ss

RH Adam Wainwright p

San Francisco lineup

1. LaMonte Wade Jr. rf

2. Brandon Belt 1b

3. Wilmer Flores 2b

4. Joc Pederson dh

5. Mike Yastrzemski cf

6. Evan Longoria 3b

7. Brandon Crawford ss

8. Luis Gonzalez lf

9. Joey Bart c

LH Carlon Rodon p

